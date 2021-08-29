Covid-19 outbreak situation report: what happened today, August 29

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from August 29 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest case and locations of interest details.

Cases

There were 83 new community cases of Covid-19 announced today – one in Wellington and the rest in Auckland. This brings the total number of active community cases of the Delta variant up to 511. Fifteen of these are in Wellington and 496 in Auckland.

Thirty four people with Covid are in hospital, including two people in the ICU. All the patients are in a stable condition.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: Tracking Auckland's Delta outbreak

* Covid-19: Investigations ongoing after transmission of Delta among essential workers

* Covid-19: Delta community outbreak now New Zealand's largest cluster



Seven epidemiological linked clusters have been identified, the two largest of which centre around the Birkdale Social Network linked with the Devonport man who first tested positive (68 cases) and the Māngere church cluster (237 cases).

As of 10am, 32,771 contacts had been identified, 85 per cent of whom have been tested.

Information on where you can get tested can be found here.

Key news

New Zealand is currently in alert level 4. At 11.59pm on Tuesday, the country south of the Auckland-Waikato border will drop to level 3. Cabinet is due to review the situation for Auckland and Northland on Monday, but it is expected those regions will stay in alert level 4 for at least two more weeks.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff More than 1.14 million New Zealanders are fully vaccinated.

Of the 35 people hospitalised with Covid-19, 30 are Pacific people, the Ministry of Health confirmed. Pacific people make up most of the cases in the current outbreak and are one of the most vulnerable groups to Covid-19 and the Delta variant because of their higher rate of underlying health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

More than 125,495 Pacific people have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 70,754 are fully vaccinated.

Police continue to encourage people to abide by the alert level 4 restrictions. The majority of people are doing so, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said, however 111 people have been charged and 1829 people infringed for failing to comply.

One of those charged included a 23-year-old Auckland woman, who allegedly produced to police a forged mask exemption document when asked why she wasn’t wearing a mask at Pak’nSave Silverdale on Friday. She will appear in the North Shore District Court in October.

Whole genome sequencing is underway to determine if a staff member at the Four Points by Sheraton MIQ facility in central Auckland who tested positive for Covid-19 is linked to the Delta cluster. Auckland Regional Public Health Service is identifying a “small number” of close contacts, however all MIQ workers wear “appropriate PPE”, a spokeswoman said.

Whitebaiters were chuffed to learn they are now permitted to go fishing during alert level 4 following a clarification to the rules. Previously, there had been a Māori customary rights exemption for those gathering food. However, this weekend the rules on the Government’s Unite Against Covid-19 website were updated, removing the customary rights exemption, meaning people may now go whitebaiting during level 4, so long as they did so locally without entering the water and adhered to physical distancing.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The prime minister’s office has apologised to waitbaiters regarding “confusing” information on fishing and waitbaiting rules under alert level 4. (File photo)

In Australia, New South Wales – where New Zealand’s outbreak originated from – has today recorded its highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases, with 1218 cases in the last 24 hours. Six people died, including three people in their 80s and three people in their 70s. Four were unvaccinated and two had one dose of the vaccine.

Locations of interest

There are more than 500 locations of interest published on the Ministry of Health website. That number has fluctuated slightly over the weekend as potential exposure events from over 18 days ago are removed, as they are no longer considered a public health risk.

Today, Northcote College, a stretegic dynamics class at Auckland University of Technology and the Residence Mt Terrace Apartments in the CBD were added. Anyone who lives on level 3 and 5 at the apartments has been asked to self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on what to do next, following risk exposure on August 16-19.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Anyone who lived on levels 3 and 5 at the Residence Mt Terrace Apartments is asked to isolate and phone Healthline.

You can see all the current locations of interest here.