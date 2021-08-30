Massage therapists expect backlog of lockdown sprains and strains

Blenheim massage therapist Sally Tringham had a surge of appointments when New Zealand moved out of lockdown last year.

Massage therapists expect to be dealing with a backlog of “sprains and strains” when the country moves to level 2.

New Zealand, outside Auckland and Northland, is scheduled to move into level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, giving people the chance to purchase takeaway coffee and food as well as click and collect shopping.

The wait goes on for other business operators such as Bodyworkz Marlborough massage therapist Sally Tringham. She cannot reopen until level 2 because of the close contact her work requires.

The Blenheim based therapist anticipated more clients would have “sprains and strains” as lockdown forced people to work from home at unfamiliar desk spaces and had them exercising more.

Tringham said after lockdown last year, she was inundated with bookings.

“I think there were people that needed that touch. Especially when they had been in that bubble and on their own,” Tringham said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to Covid-19 alert level 3 next week.

“But I think also there were people doing a lot of work around home, using their muscles, so they had sort of done sprains and strains, lifting and pushing and pulling.

“Especially a lot of gardening work and painting. All of those things have the potential to cause muscle aches and pains.”

Tringham said she had used the lockdown as a chance to catch up on some of her paperwork.

“I must say this downtime has been fabulous. It’s such a physical job, so it’s been great for my own physical recovery,” she said.

“I’m enjoying lockdown, but I’m lucky I get the wage subsidy.

“But the wage subsidy is only part of what I usually earn each week, so going back to a normal wage would be nice.”

She said she herself had noticed “aches and pains” she did not usually have, due to the switch up in the type of work she was doing.

123rf Increased work around the house during lockdown, including in the garden, is expected to contribute to more demand for massage services in level 2.

“Because I don’t normally spend that amount of time sitting at a desk, so I’m sure that’s similar to what a lot of other people are experiencing too, working from home,” she said.

“It’s really important to have a good desk set up. That’s often something that I talk to my clients about, if they are in admin work, about whether they know how to set up a work station properly.”

Blenheim massage therapist Marewa Sheen said she was grateful to receive the wage subsidy during lockdown.

Sheen said she would be happy if she saw masks become mandatory under level 2.

“I think in our job, it would be a good idea if we wear one all the time personally. I won’t care if it's manadatory, I just think it makes sense,” Sheen said.

“I think if you go somewhere overseas, you’ll find that beauty therapists and massage therapists will wear masks for the whole treatments.

“After every massage you have to go and wipe the whole room down, so there’s more work in terms of just being very very careful.”

Sheen said she hoped New Zealand, south of Auckland, would be in level 2 next week.

Like Tringham, she anticipated there would be some clients with aches, particularly those that had exercised in lockdown more than they usually would.

