Covid 19: Hundreds of 'scarfies' turn out for mass vaccination in Dunedin

Albie Laurence, chief executive of Te Kāika, at a walk-in mass vaccine centre at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin on Monday.

Students have turned out in their hundreds to get vaccinated at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The two-day walk-in vaccination centre opened on Monday, with charitable entity Te Kāika chief executive Albie Laurence admitting the 9am start might have been too early for some.

But within a few hours a steady stream of students had braced the single-digit temperatures.

Te Kāika successfully vaccinated more than 8000 people at its pop-up drive-through vaccine centre last week.

READ MORE:

* The small health service that opened one of NZ's biggest Covid vaccine centres

* Welcome for All Blacks tempered by lack of fans for cash-strapped provinces

* Coronavirus: Large parties over for Otago students



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Within a few hours a steady stream of students had braced the single-digit temperatures in Dunedin.

Te Kāika doubled their staff numbers largely due to the risk of student mixing their bubbles, and ‘’they don't want to wait in line’’.

‘’We are treating them individually and that takes a lot more manpower,’’ Laurence said.

The clinic focused on student “bubbles” without ready access to cars.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Waiting for students at Forsyth Bar Stadium, Dunedin.

Staff were urging students to book online at a later point, because ‘’we can’t guarantee we will have the stadium in three weeks’’, Laurence said.

However, the trust had committed to the students it would return to the area in four to six weeks.

The students were an important cohort to be vaccinated, as they were largely young, healthy and mobile.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Melissa Lama, President of Otago Pacific Island Students Association.

Melissa Lama, Otago Pacific Island Students Association president, said she represented about 1500 students.

Many had remained in Dunedin, and were naturally concerned about their families, she said.

Some had encountered misinformation online regarding the vaccine, or told to hold-off.

But getting vaccinated and posting that to social media had helped counter some of those community concerns.

Karamea Pēwhairangi, University of Otago's Te Roopū Māori president, said a survey of students showed they were keen on a vaccination centre close to campus, located in the north end of Dunedin.

“We’re are very grateful for those students who have come out.’’

Pēwhairangi said it was not only important for students to be vaccinated, but also important for their whānau and communities.