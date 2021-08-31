Live: 49 new Covid-19 community cases, 33 people in hospital, 8 in intensive care; 6 active cases are babies aged under 1 ... read more

Covid-19 live: Prison worker tests positive in Waikato, 49 new cases in Auckland

13:28, Aug 31 2021

Follow all the latest Covid-19 updates from Stuff’s newsrooms across the country.

The Trusts Stadium in West Auckland has had their drive in vaccination centre moved indoors following flooding in overnight.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
