Auckland flooding: Drive-through Covid vaccination sites reopen after rain damage

West Auckland's drive-though Covid-19 vaccination centre is moved indoors due to flooding. John Tamihere talks of the changes.

Auckland's two drive-through Covid-19 vaccination sites are back up and running after heavy rain and flooding overnight caused damage that forced them to close.

Severe rainfall hit much of Auckland on Monday night, but it was particularly bad in West Auckland, causing the Trusts Arena to flood.

Workers spent the morning reconfiguring the site to accept people for vaccinations inside the arena from 10.30am.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Trusts arena vaccination site will delay opening on Tuesday due to the storm.

“People will be directed to park on site and asked to enter the stadium to be vaccinated rather than stay in their vehicles. The usual drive-through model is expected to reopen tomorrow,” an NRHCC spokeswoman said.

READ MORE:

* Drive-through vaccination centre in west Auckland flooded, more wild weather forecast

* Covid-19: Second drive-through vaccination centre opens in Auckland



The drive-through vaccination centre at Auckland Airport park and ride, in Māngere, which had two marquees blown over overnight, reopened shortly after 9am.

Anyone impacted by the delayed opening of the sites or was not able to attend Tuesday morning’s appointments will be contacted to reschedule bookings for later in the week.

Speaking early on Tuesday morning, Trusts arena chief executive Mark Gosling told Stuff the marquees used for vaccinating people in their cars outside the West Auckland site had been damaged by excessive water.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Cars were queueing outside West Auckland’s drive-through vaccination centre at The Trusts Arena on Tuesday morning, despite signs saying it was closed until 11am.

"We’re totally reconfiguring it ... and looking at doing it [vaccinations] inside,” Gosling said.

He said all vaccines remained safe and were not affected.

John Tamihere, chief executive of Waipareira Trust, said the team had to rebuild a “huge” vaccination centre inside the arena, by laying carpet and there were now 500 chairs inside to ensure social distancing protocols could be adhered to.

"The drive-through station got hammered by the weather. We didn't know what was going to happen today and we can't have staff or Kiwis out in that," Tamihere said.

He said all staff had been helping clean up the site to get it back up and running.

“The key to this whole operation is not give in and keep going and keep vaccinating. I’m deeply proud of our vaccinators ... they do it the Kiwi way.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Trusts Arena reconfigured its vaccination set-up after the rain.

Despite signs saying the Trusts vaccination centre was closed on Tuesday morning, dozens of people continued to queue in their cars.

Fraser Collins had been waiting since 7.30am after receiving a text on Monday night saying his appointment at the Birkenhead vaccination site had been diverted to the arena.

While he wasn't told about the flooding, he told Stuff he was just happy to be getting vaccinated.

Antonio Politik echoed Collins' happiness about receiving the vaccine and wasn’t “fussed” about vaccinations now being administered inside the arena.

“I took a walk-up to see what was happening and then the guys told me it would open around 11am.”