Covid-19: Student breached lockdown rules by flying across the country without exemption

Students walk along Castle St, Dunedin, on the first day of level 4 lockdown.

A student was able to fly from Auckland to Dunedin without an exemption during level 4 lockdown, prompting a police investigation.

Sources have confirmed the student, who had initially gone home to Auckland for lockdown, was able to fly to Christchurch and then board a connecting flight to Dunedin on Monday.

Under the current alert level 4 requirements, personal travel is “strictly limited to essential personal movement”, the Government's Covid19 website states.

Even when the alert level changes for most of the country at 11.59pm on Tuesday, people could only travel from a level 3 area to a level 4 area, and not the other way.

The Dunedin incident is now being investigated by police.

Sources said two of the student's flatmates raised concerns after they heard another flatmate was going to pick her up from Dunedin Airport.

The two whistle-blowers were now staying in a University of Otago-owned property, while the returning student was told to self-isolate at the flat, understood to be on Castle St.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a person had flown from Auckland to Dunedin without an exemption.

A student was able to take flights from Auckland to Christchurch and then Dunedin on Monday.

The person was spoken to by officers, who liaised with public health officials about how to manage the situation.

Police were making further inquiries, including whether any enforcement action would be taken, she said.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said anyone travelling around the country during alert levels 3 and 4 should only do so if they were an essential worker, as per the Government’s instructions.

At a walk-in mass vaccine centre at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin on Monday.

Further questions were referred to Aviation Security, which has been approached for comment.

Southern medical officer of health Dr Michael Butchard confirmed public health officials interviewed the student after she arrived in Dunedin.

Her public health risk was assessed as low, and she was asked to take a Covid-19 test, which came back negative, he said.

Her flatmates had not been advised to self-isolate, but the student was told to take her alert level 4 status with her, he said.

The University of Otago student did not have an exemption for the trip.

The Ministry of Health was also aware of this case, and was investigating, a spokeswoman said.

Disregarding level 4 rules could put the wider community at risk of Covid-19 and was “always disappointing”.

Anyone travelling for a permitted reason must carry evidence of this or could be prevented from travelling, the spokeswoman said.

Students get vaccinated at a mass walk-in clinic at Forsyth Bar Stadium in Dunedin.

The director-general of health could grant exemptions to the level 4 travel restrictions, but only in exceptional circumstances. Requests were considered on a case-by-case basis, she said.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said the tertiary institution was working closely with police and the Ministry of Health on the situation.

“We are doing all we can to support the impacted flatmates, and we have ensured they are not residing at the same address.”

Students had to obey the alert level guidelines, as did all New Zealanders, she said.

“We are regularly communicating with students and will advise when Government rules enable students to return south to study.”

It comes as a two-day mass walk-in vaccination clinic opened at Forsyth Barr Stadium near Dunedin's student quarter on Monday, aimed largely at the city's student population.