Covid-19: 49 new cases in Delta community outbreak, total now 612

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 4 for at least another two weeks, while Northland drops to level 3 on Thursday.

There are 49 new cases of Covid-19 linked to the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total number of cases to 611.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Among recent cases are a prison officer at Spring Hill Corrections Facility, and a security officer at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital, it was revealed on Tuesday.

All 49 new cases are in Auckland. This is the lowest number of new cases in six days.

David White/Stuff Auckland will remain at alert level 4 for a further fortnight, as the Delta community outbreak continues to grow.

Bloomfield said this provides “further reassuring indication that our public health measures are rapidly, slowing the spread of the virus”.

Thirty-three people are in hospital, eight of which are in intensive care. Two are being ventilated.

A contract security officer on duty at Middlemore Hospital on August 26 has tested positive for Covid-19 after exposure in the community.

The security staffer is fully vaccinated and while on duty at Middlemore was wearing full PPE, including a N95 mask.

The risk of exposure to patients and staff is considered to be low, and to date no staff at Counties Manukau Health have contracted the virus while at work.

Bloomfield also advised on Tuesday that 23 staff at Spring Hill Corrections Facility have been asked to self-isolate and get tested after being in contact with a Covid-positive prison officer, who is fully vaccinated.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff A contract security officer at Middlemore Hospital has contracted Covid-19, after exposure in the community.

One hundred and twenty-three people in the unit are also being segregated and tested.

Bloomfield said they are also looking at whether wastewater testing could be utilised in this case.

Of note, 66 per cent of new cases reported to 9am on Monday were household contacts of an existing case.

Of Monday’s cases 77 per cent did not create any new exposure events, reducing new potential chains of transmission. Twenty-three percent were considered infectious while in the community, compared with 30 per cent the day before and 35 per cent the day prior.

Six cases in the Auckland outbreak are under the age of one.

None of these younger children are in hospital. Bloomfield believed the youngest person in hospital is aged 18.

“All of this information reinforces the importance of us doing everything we can to stamp the virus,” Bloomfield said.

It has now been 14 days since Case A was detected in Auckland, which prompted a nationwide move to alert level 4.

All of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm today.

Northland will remain at alert level 4 until 11.59pm on Thursday, pending the results of further testing. The Auckland region will remain in lockdown for another 14 days.