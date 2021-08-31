Aucklanders should be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines, mayor Phil Goff says

The Mayor of Auckland, Phil Goff, absolutely believes Aucklanders should be a greater priority for vaccination over other New Zealanders because the risk of transmission is greater in the region.

Aucklanders should have priority over the rest of the country in the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, mayor Phil Goff says.

The mayor first said in March that supercity residents should be first in line for the jab.

However, he has renewed that call now Auckland is set to remain in alert level 4 for two weeks longer than the rest of the country.

The drive-through vaccination centre near Auckland International Airport.

“You need to prioritise your vaccination where the risk is greater,” he said.

“We started by prioritising border workers, the older people, it's now time to say ‘we need to prioritise the most vulnerable places’, and guess where that is?

“Auckland has been in lockdown for a lot longer than other people, the prime minister is being sympathetic to that and we're working hard to get more vaccination supplies into the country.

“If we can keep up the vaccination rates in Auckland, that's the best protection we can give people against the spread of the virus.”

Experts have previously said the country would be in a much better situation in the current outbreak if Aucklanders had been prioritised for vaccination earlier.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff says Auckland is more vulnerable to the virus than the rest of the country.

One Covid-19 modeller, Professor Shaun Hendy, said the current level of vaccination coverage in Auckland appeared to be reducing the spread of the virus by about 15 per cent.

Goff has previously pointed to the number of managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland – more than the rest of the country combined – as the reason the region is so vulnerable to the virus.

He said moves were already happening to set Auckland up for maximum vaccination efforts.

“We're adding another dozen GPs each week, another similar amount of pharmacies each week, we're doing big drive-throughs like at the airport, [although] one of them got washed away during the flood [on Tuesday] which was disappointing,” Goff said.

“I'm pleased with the rate vaccinations have increased. It's partly the Government making sure they have the supplies – in level 4 hospitals have more staff available due to elective surgeries [being cancelled].”

Goff said the sooner 90 per cent of eligible Aucklanders were vaccinated, the safer “all of us as New Zealanders” would be.

“Hopefully the rest of the country will be behind us in that drive.”