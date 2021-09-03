Second police warning after MMA figures in another Auckland lockdown breach

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker says he tried to fight every fighter in the UFC's top 15 but couldn't find a ranked opponent.

Police have issued a second warning after some of the biggest names in New Zealand mixed martial arts (MMA) were again busted breaching lockdown in Auckland.

They have stopped short of issuing a fine, but say a third breach will lead to enforcement action.

The incident comes six days after police slapped renowned Auckland gym City Kickboxing (CKB) with a warning for breaching alert level 4 restrictions.

Dan “The Hangman” Hooker was at the Mt Albert gym, along with several fighters and coaches, living and training there as Hooker prepares for his fight against Nasrat Haqparast​ in Las Vegas on September 25.

CKB and Hooker, the number eight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight contender, freely disclosed the arrangement in promotional interviews.

But acting inspector Marty Brown, of Auckland City Police, said last week the fact people were training and staying at the gym was a breach of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order, which prohibits gatherings and non-essential work.

“Police have served a warning notice to the manager of the gym, advising him of the breach,” Brown said.

“In the event there are continued beaches police will consider enforcement action.”

The CKB gym manager who police served with the warning notice is Eugene Bareman, co-founder of CKB and head coach of UFC star Israel Adesanya.

Stuff Dan Hooker leaves his gym Combat Academy on September 1, 2021, in level four lockdown.

On Wednesday afternoon, a number of fighters were seen leaving Combat Academy, Hooker’s own martial arts gym, on Kalmia St, Ellerslie.

It included Hooker, who walked out of his gym, locked the premises and left in his car.

Inspector Jacqui Whittaker, of Auckland City police, said two of the people identified as being at Combat Academy on Wednesday were spoken to by police.

“Two of those identified as being at the location have been spoken to at length by our staff overnight about the situation in an effort to understand why they have been engaging in this behaviour.”

Police had been told there was “an attempt to gain exemptions” to prepare for competition overseas, Whittaker said.

“Those spoken to have been reminded at length about the rules that are in place and at this stage no infringement notices have been issued.

“However, police have made it absolutely clear to those spoken to that any future breaches will become an enforcement matter.”

In a short statement to Stuff on Friday morning, a CKB spokesman confirmed they had received another warning.

“We have been contacted by police about a small group of fighters training at Combat Academy.

“We received a warning and will comply with that warning.”

Hooker is considered a CKB fighter despite owning and operating Combat Academy.

Stuff CKB trainer Eugene Bareman leaves Dan Hooker's Combat Academy.

Angove, in a statement supplied following the first breach, said the gym believed it was acting in accordance with alert level 4 rules.

“As several professional City Kickboxing athletes had bouts scheduled in the next eight weeks we opted to shift them and their training partners into the gym to operate as a single bubble, in what we understood to be compliance with Covid lockdown requirements.”

Its fighters had undertaken similar camps in previous lockdowns, he said.

“We had done this in the previous lockdown and had received a visit from the police to check the situation, which they approved and allowed to operate. In addition, that lockdown camp had several national and international news stories written about it.”

Stuff UFC fighter Brad Riddell.

“Since lockdown began we've done at least four media interviews where we have mentioned we were in a lockdown camp in the gym - in other words it was no secret, and we were of the understanding we were in compliance with Covid regulations.”

Police visited the gym on the evening of September 2 to advise that “due to a change in interpretation” the camp no longer complied with lockdown rules, he said.

Stuff Bareman was the first to leave the club.

“As a consequence we have disbanded the camp last night to ensure we remain compliant.”

