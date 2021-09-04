Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, September 4

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from September 4 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest cases and locations of interest.

Cases

There are 20 new community cases of Covid-19 announced today, all linked to the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 782 (765 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington). There have been 54 recoveries.

The 20 new community cases reported on Saturday are all in Auckland. There are currently 727 active Covid cases in the community.

Aside from the 20 new community cases, there were also two new cases at the border. The number of cases continues a steady downward trend. The previous three days recorded 28, 49, and 75 cases, respectively.

READ MORE:

* Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: September 4

* Woman in her 90s, with Covid-19, dies in North Shore Hospital

* Level 2 is coming - but it might stay with us until Christmas

* Covid-19: The unequal costs of lockdown will come back to bite us



Forty-three people are in three Auckland hospitals (North Shore 10, Middlemore 18, Auckland 15). Seven people are in intensive care or high-dependency units.

Information on where you can get tested is here.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A woman in her 90s has died of Covid-19 in Auckland’s North Shore Hospital.

Key news

A woman in her 90s has died of Covid-19 in Auckland’s North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions, according to the Ministry of Health.

It is the first Covid-related death in New Zealand since February and the woman becomes the 27th person to die of the virus in the country. The woman was admitted to hospital on August 28. She was a household contact of a case.

The Cabinet is set to meet on Monday to assess the Covid-19 risk in the country south of Auckland, which has been at alert level 3 since Wednesday. With only a few cases in Wellington this past week – all known contacts of existing cases – and none in the rest of the level 3 zone, expectations are high that Cabinet will signal a further easing of restrictions.

But as the South Island awaits a possible move to alert level 2 next week, some events, venues and entertainment businesses are preparing for some Covid-19 restrictions to potentially last until Christmas.

The sunny weather across much of the country on Saturday has led to renewed warnings about staying in your local area and not travelling further afield. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged everybody to “exercise and shop locally” at alert level 3, but to “keep your distance from people – Delta is highly infectious”.

More than 3.68 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date. Of these, 2.42 million are first doses and more than 1.26 million are second doses.

Locations of interest

In the Ministry of Health’s most recent release at 6pm, there were five new times of concern listed for Pak'nSave at Westgate, all of them between August 19 and 26.

There was also a new time of interest for Tasi Market in Massey, and two Countdown supermarkets.

The locations of interest currently sit at 148, down from around 263 on Friday. You can view the list here.

Lockdown life

For those of you with time on your hands, here’s a guide to some great lockdown movies: six superb films with Kiwi connections to watch this weekend. If music is more your thing, dozens of new songs in te reo Māori have been released this week as part of a movement from local musicians to foster te reo. The artists include Six60, Stan Walker and Anna Coddington.

If you need something decent to eat or drink this weekend, we’ve got a handy directory of online deliveries near you.