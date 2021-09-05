Locations of interest in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak: September 5

A man with Covid-19 who allegedly absconded from a quarantine facility posed no risk to the public, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says.

South Auckland bus journeys, supermarkets in various suburbs and a superette in Waterview are among thirteen new locations of interest related to the Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland..

The bus routes affected include journeys from Ōtāhuhu to Massey Rd, Manukau bus station to Ōtara, Māngere East to Māngere Town Hall, and Mt Wellington to Ōtāhuhu.

The Clendon store becomes the eleventh Pak’n’Save to be named as a location, the most recent addition being for times between 1pm and 1:45pm, on Saturday August 21.

The Village Foodmart on 322 Great South Road, Papatoetoe, has been listed as a place of interest on the same day, August 20 between 12.15pm and 1pm. Other new additions are Waterview Superette and Lotto, Countdown Northcote, and a family foodmart in Ōtāhuhu.

The Westgate store becomes the tenth Pak’n’Save to be named as a location of interest.

Saturday saw a number of supermarkets listed as locations, as well as a Gilmours in Manukau.

There are 145 locations of interest at present.

