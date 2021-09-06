Covid-19: Middlemore patient tests positive, staff and patients in self-isolation

Dr Ashley Bloomfield provides details on 20 new cases in Auckland.

A person at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19 after being in a ward with other patients, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has confirmed.

Robertson confirmed the case on Breakfast on Monday morning, saying that the person entered the hospital first on an unrelated matter and “not on the basis of Covid-19”.

The person showed symptoms of the virus while in the ward and a test was taken.

“That person tested positive therefore all the other people in the ward will be tested as well and obviously will then go into isolation,” said Robertson.

He said staff followed strict infection protocols once notified that the person tested positive and wore full PPE including N95 masks.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff A person has tested positive for Covid-19 while at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland. (File photo)

A number of hospital staff are now getting tests and self-isolating as a result.

“Clearly for the people in the room this is disturbing, I accept that, they will have all been tested now and we’ll obviously work with them and make sure they are supported while they are in this period of isolation.”

Roberston said questions will be asked surrounding the situation and more information would be provided during Monday’s press conference.

The positive case was believed to be in the ward with multiple people for numerous hours despite showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Auckland is at alert level 4 as there are 801 cases in the outbreak as of Monday morning.

The rest of the country is in alert level 3 and the Cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss potential changes.