Covid-19: 20 new cases in Delta outbreak ahead of alert level decision

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is expected to advise Cabinet on September 6 on alert level changes.

There are 20 new cases of Covid-19 linked to the community Delta outbreak for the third day in a row.

That brings the total number of cases to 821.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a statement on Monday afternoon, ahead of a review of the country’s alert level settings.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce on Monday if the country, outside of Auckland, will remain at alert level 3 or move down. (File photo)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will announce Cabinet’s decision on whether any regions will change alert levels at a press conference at 4pm.

READ MORE:

* Covid 19: Will it be level 2 for the country outside of Auckland?

* Covid-19: Middlemore patient tests positive, staff and patients in self-isolation

* NZ is introducing mandatory record keeping to help contact tracers, but is the data protected enough?



Of Monday’s new cases, all are in Auckland. Five were considered infectious while in the community.

This brings the total number of cases linked to the outbreak to 804 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington, in just shy of three weeks.

To date, 114 people in Auckland and three in Wellington have recovered.

As of Monday, there are 40 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the Auckland region. Six are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

There are eight epidemiologically linked sub-clusters in the outbreak, the largest of which is the Assembly of God Church in Māngere (363 confirmed cases) and the Birkdale social cluster associated with Case A (76 cases).

There are a further six unlinked sub-clusters, the ministry said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Only just over 2000 Covid-19 swabs were carried out in Auckland on Sunday. (File photo)

Thirty-three of the 821 cases overall have not been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak to date.

Of Monday's new cases, 15 have been linked to the cluster and five continue to be investigated.

As of 9am on Monday, 38,058 contacts linked to the outbreak had been formally identified.

Of those, 86 per cent had been followed up with by contact tracers, and 91 per cent had at least one test result come back.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Auckland region will remain at alert level 4 until at least early next week. (File photo)

The number of tests carried out continues to decrease, with just 4750 swabs taken across the country in the past 24 hours. Of those, 2088 were done in Auckland.

There have been no new unexpected detections of Covid-19 in wastewater in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday, more than 3.9 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in New Zealand.

Of those, 2.5m were first doses and 1.3m were second doses, meaning more than 1.3m people are now fully vaccinated.

There were 38,710 doses administered on Sunday.

The ministry also reported three new cases of Covid-19 at the border, bringing the total number of cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 3436.

All of New Zealand is at alert level 3 except Auckland, which will remain at alert level 4 until at least early next week.