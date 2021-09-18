Kiwi 'spit queen' created a Covid-19 saliva test

Let’s go back to March 2020. Dr Anne Wyllie​ is a young research scientist at Yale. The coronavirus pandemic has just exploded and a group of Yale health scientists and doctors scramble to create a bioregistry​ for Covid-19.

Basically, they’ll collect samples from all over the human body – back of the nasal passage, back of the throat, from poo, urine, blood and saliva – to learn as much as possible about this new virus. They didn’t know all the ways the registry would be used, but it was important to drop everything and start collecting samples and knowledge.

Wyllie is part of the group, but she’s quite junior. She grew up in Auckland and has a recent PhD in microbiology from a university in Holland, where she specialised in pneumococcal disease.

It isn’t hard to convince the group to include saliva in the sampling regime, because saliva is easy to collect. Very early on, there was a sudden and global shortage of nasal swabs and they were being reserved for patients in obvious distress. Even frontline healthcare workers couldn’t get nasal swabs before going to work.

When swabs were available, some people declined to give nasal samples for diagnostic purposes and another swab for research purposes, and there were other barriers. But saliva is easy – slobber into this specimen jar, please.

Few in the group have great expectations for saliva, says Wyllie. The thinking is, “there’s probably a research group out there that would like to look into it at some stage”.

Wyllie has more hope. After all, her PhD thesis found saliva sampling is superior to nasal swabs when testing for pneumococcal disease in Dutch adults.

Pretty quickly, they get enough samples to reliably detect Covid-19 in human saliva. They also compare saliva tests to nasal swabs and find that “saliva is a viable and more sensitive alternative to nasopharyngeal swabs”. They’re also detecting asymptomatic cases.

Supplied Dr Anne Wyllie led the development the SalivaDirect test at Yale University.

These discoveries were rushed into the scientific literature on April 22, 2020, with Wyllie as the lead author and about 50 co-authors. It was a “pre-print”, meaning it hadn’t been peer-reviewed, but the urgency of the pandemic meant the usual quality controls were relaxed.

But the New England Journal of Medicine peer reviewed the paper and published the research on August 28, 2020. By pre-pandemic measures, going from sample collecting in March to publication in the NEJM in August is light speed.

Meanwhile, Yale got “emergency use authorisation” from the US Food and Drug Administration on August 15, 2020, meaning the saliva test developed by Wyllie and colleagues could be used legally in the States.

The test has since been independently validated in Mexico, Ireland, the Philippines and Portugal. The US National Basketball Association helped validate the methods during its regular season and playoff bubble in Orlando, Florida, from July to October 2020.

Importantly, sampling saliva is safer than deep nasal swabs. The patient (or child) drools into a test tube. There’s no need for a high-trained nurse, in full PPE gear, to get personal.

About this time, the Yale research team coalesced into an entity called SalivaDirect,​ with Wyllie to the fore as head of operations. Under that name, the researchers refined and simplified the saliva testing, which was peer reviewed and published, and continued with related research.

It’s important to understand there are multiple ways to detect Covid-19 in saliva. The Yale version was the fifth that got emergency use authorisation from the FDA. Wyllie doesn’t particularly care if the SalivaDirect protocols are used, as long as the chosen methods used are effective.

In part, that’s because she and colleagues have no direct financial interest in their work. There was “definitely” intellectual property that could have been monetised, Wyllie says, but the SalivaDirect people had no interest.

“Our main mission was to make testing as cheap as possible,” she says. “We always hated how much … labs can charge for testing.”

SalivaDirect is open source. It requires off-the-shelf materials and techniques that most biomedical health labs should have in stock or can access easily.

SalivaDirect is now used in almost 140 labs in 39 US states. “It's gone from wanting to make testing cheaper and more accessible to now having a really great collaborative community across the country.’’

Anne Wyllie was born and raised in Auckland, graduating from Northcote College​ on the North Shore. She was sporty as a kid and spent lots of time with her grandmother, Valma,​ because her solo mum was working long hours.

Supplied Wyllie gets a cuddle from her grandmother Valma.

She earned a bachelor and masters of science degrees from the University of Auckland. Her ambitions were mixed at this point, and she started an OE in London in about 2009.

The global financial crisis was raging and she couldn’t find a job that utilised her education. “In the end, what I got offered was this job in Utrecht​, in the Netherlands, as a research lab technician,” she says. No disrespect to lab technicians intended because the job at the hospital attached to the University of Utrecht was a fundamental step in what followed.

The job also had other attractions. She was already in love with Holland from previous visits and she got to live in Amsterdam (with about a 45-minute commute).

After about 30 months, she converted the technician job into a PhD thesis about Streptococcus pneumoniae​ and emerged with a deep knowledge of human saliva. On Twitter, she labels herself the “spit queen”. She has probably heard every joke ever told about drool, slobber, spittle, dribble, froth, and slaver. In Dutch, kwijlen​ and spugen.​

SUPPLIED Wyllie in her lab.

After finishing the PhD in 2016, she realised she needed to upgrade her statistics skills. Through connections, she approached the Yale School of Public Health and was offered a post-doctoral fellowship (postdoc),​ a paid research gig that usually last two to three years. Postdocs are a classic step into academia and sure enough Wyllie was soon hired as an associate research scientist at Yale and promoted to research scientist in July this year.

She doesn’t lecture undergraduates and doesn’t have tenure, which would bring lifelong job security and the perks of having “professor” in her title, assistant professor to start. She’d quite like those, but is caught in the standard dilemma for the Kiwi overseas – stick with the great job (Yale!) or be home in lovely NZ.

She’s “incredibly proud of New Zealand's response” to Covid-19, while also disappointed. “I was hopeful that New Zealand had bought itself some time to get really robust systems in place” on things like saliva testing, she says.

“Now it's taken a Delta outbreak to really get the conversation about saliva testing going, which is what the rest of us have been doing for, you know, a year and a half.

“New Zealand was free from some of that pressure, and in the end, decisions just weren't made.”

Which brings us to a curious spitting match last weekend between Wyllie and Asia Pacific Healthcare Group (APHG)​ chief executive ​Anoop Singh.​

APHG has a contract to test New Zealand nasal swabs and a separate contract for saliva tests. The saliva testing was slow to roll out and Wyllie questioned why this was so.

Singh’s frustrated response was, “Sorry who is ​Anne Wyllie? … She’s a research scientist sitting in the US on some university campus. How is she qualified?” Wyllie lashed back on Twitter and gained allies such as Dr Siouxsie Wiles.​ The dispute seemed to subside as quickly as it erupted and maybe it won’t matter in the long run.

But saliva testing is here to stay, says Wyllie. It’s already used in workplace drug testing and has great potential as a testing method for other diseases and health concerns because it’s easy and safe.

There’s an intriguing study of Irish rugby players showing the markers of concussion in their spit. Wyllie imagines widespread and regular saliva testing in schools –“without batting an eyelid these kids do it, it's fine” – to look for cortisone levels or markers for diabetes or lead.

Nobody knows if lead markers turn up in drool, but it would be good to know, she says.

Meanwhile, “we're the first to acknowledge that SalivaDirect is not the be-all and end-all of Covid testing”. It’s a tool in the toolkit.