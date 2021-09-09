Covid-19: Auckland carer crossed Auckland-Waikato border for 'adventure' and KFC

Low volumes of traffic are using border checkpoints to travel between Auckland and the Waikato region.

A carer apparently crossed the Auckland-Waikato border during the level 4 lockdown to take a client to Huntly for a bucket of KFC.

Emails seen by Stuff suggest they travelled with a client from Auckland to Huntly over the weekend for an “adventure”, including fast food.

The carer shared details of the trip with colleagues at IHC, an organisation that provides services for people with intellectual disabilities.

“Yes that’s right, we went to the beautiful suburb of Huntly. We stopped by the water and finished off our adventure with a bucket from Huntly KFC,” the email said.

At this time Auckland was at alert level 4, while the rest of the country was at alert level 3.

Police checkpoints were established to stop anyone from Auckland leaving the region unless they had an exemption to travel.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster earlier said police officers would be ensuring there was no non-essential movement through the region and everyone travelling should expect to be stopped and be able to give proof of their reason to travel.

The employee emailed a group of other workers at IHC about the day, complete with photographs of their client.

In it, they said they had “decided to go the extra mile” and that they hoped colleagues were “keeping well as we continue with this lockdown”.

In a reply, an area manager reminded the employee they needed to stay in Auckland during alert level 4 and would need to “find a way to have fun” in Auckland.

“I don’t want to dampen your enthusiasm but it’s really important we remain within the Auckland region whilst we are in level 4 lockdown,” the reply said.

According to the Ministry of Health website, healthcare workers can travel within and across an alert level boundary to provide care if they present photo ID from their workplace.

However, a ministry spokesman said there are no permissions or exemptions for cross-boundary travel for any type of recreational activities, such as “adventures” and KFC.

“We acknowledge it is a stressful time for people involved and we’d like to remind people of the importance of seeking formal exemptions, via the ministry website,” they said.

The area manager, in their email, advised the carer that only people travelling to and from work were permitted to cross the border.

“I’m surprised you didn’t have an issue at the border control,” they said.

IHC would not comment on the incident.

A police spokeswoman said police were not immediately aware of any such breach.