Covid-19: 13 new cases in Delta community outbreak, 868 in total

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

All new cases are in Auckland. To date, 264 people have been deemed recovered.

As of Thursday, there are 30 unlinked cases in the outbreak. Of the 13 new cases today, half have so far been linked to the outbreak.

There are 31 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the Auckland region. Five of these are in intensive care and three are on ventilators.

“Our thoughts remain with these people,” Bloomfield said.

Three intensive care nurses are being deployed to Auckland hospitals on Sunday and a further five will go to the region next week to support the region’s efforts.

Of the 15 cases reported on Wednesday, six (40 per cent) were infectious while in the community, leading to exposure events. Nine were in isolation throughout their infectious period.

There continue to be eight sub-clusters linked to the outbreak. The two largest sub-clusters are the Māngere church group, with 374 confirmed cases, and the Birkdale social cluster associated with Case A, with 76 cases.

There are nine unlinked sub-clusters.

To date, 121 cases in the community outbreak had been in children under the age of 9, Ardern said.

“Pleasingly” there were more than 17,680 swabs carried out across the country on Wednesday – a further increase from the day prior, Bloomfield said.

Some pop-up testing centres had been established in Auckland supermarkets in a bid to test for wider community transmission.

There are more than 38,120 contacts linked to the outbreak. About 87 per cent of these contacts had already had a test, Bloomfield said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The number of Covid-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours has “pleasingly” increased again.

Day three tests of more than 120 patients potentially exposed to a Covid-19 case at Middlemore Hospital have all come back negative. Tests from 29 staff were also negative.

All 149 contacts remained in isolation, Bloomfield said.

In “stressful environments” like at Middlemore Hospital, staff, as much as possible, tried to do the right thing, Ardern said.

Staff were working in a difficult environment and did the best they could – however, “we will always be willing to look back, reflect on what has done better”, she said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff More than 250,000 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine are on their way to New Zealand from Spain, the prime minister announced on Thursday.

To date, 851 cases in the outbreak have been in Auckland and 17 have been in Wellington.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine were on their way from Spain to New Zealand, Ardern announced.

The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Friday to help meet the current surge in demand for vaccination.

“It has been heartening to see so many New Zealanders getting vaccinated recently and the additional doses that we have purchased from Spain will help us provide additional capacity and walk-in sites through September,” she said.

More than 4.1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given in New Zealand to date.

Seventy-seven per cent of New Zealanders over the age of 40 have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of Kiwis over the age of 12, 64 per cent of people have had at least one dose.

Ardern thanked New Zealanders who had “showed up” and done their bit for the team by getting the jab.

“These alert levels are gruelling and hard work and I know we all want to avoid them in the future,” Ardern said, and that was why she wanted everyone who could be vaccinated, to be vaccinated.