Covid-19 outbreak situation report: what happened today, September 9

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from September 9 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest cases, details of locations of interest and information about the 250,000 Pfizer vaccines doses New Zealand has bought from Spain.

Cases

There are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total number to 868.

All new cases are in Auckland. To date, 264 people have been deemed recovered.

As of today, there are 30 unlinked cases in the outbreak. Of the 13 new cases announced on Thursday, half have so far been linked to the outbreak.

There are 31 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the Auckland region. Five of these are in intensive care, and three are on ventilators.

Information on where you can get tested is here.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Yan Xu shows one of the masks she made. She gave some to her local vaccination centre.

Key news

New Zealand has secured a deal with Spain for more than 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the first of two deals intended to keep the pace of vaccinations high throughout September. The doses are set to arrive on Friday morning. She said another deal was in progress to send a larger number of vaccines over, and she was confident that the vaccination programme could keep running at a high pace.

Ardern also said New Zealand remains on track for a staged border opening next year, with the Ministry of Health confirming vaccine passports will be available from December. The comment is at odds with Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins, who this week told Parliament the reopening plan would need to be reworked in the face of Delta.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Students at Hamilton’s Hillcrest High had their first day back at school on Thursday.

School went back today for many regions at level 2 after three weeks at home under the level 3 and 4 lockdown. The return to school is under restrictions, meaning parents can’t go in the gates and masks are recommended for students aged 12 and older.

To date, 121 cases in the community outbreak have been in children under the age of nine, Ardern said.

Under level 2, masks are mandatory in more settings, and indoor hospitality venues are limited to 50 people. Here's a reminder of what you can and cannot do under the altered level 2.

Auckland is set to remain at level 4 until at least September 14.

Locations of interest

An ATM, supermarket and a pharmacy are among the latest locations of interest related to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

People who visited Bargain Chemist in Manukau are advised to self-isolate and get tested immediately and on day five. People who have visited the locations to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms over the next 14 days.

You can get a Covid-19 test here.

Lockdown life

