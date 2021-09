Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield give an update on the Covid-19 outbreak.

Get the latest on Covid-19, the Delta outbreak, the vaccine roll-out and more from Stuff’s newsrooms across the country.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff 06072018 news photo: JARRED WILLIAMSON/STUFF: Ward 21 to open at Middlemore Hosptial for winter peak season. Stock image: ward, hospital ward, hospital, hospital corridor, hospital bed, bed, sick, patient, medicine, pillow, illness, flu, health.