Covid-19: Middlemore cases could spell delay to alert level shift – experts

Middlemore Hospital is back in the news today after a person arrived at the Hospital yesterday with an undiagnosed case of Covid-19.

Aucklanders testing positive for Covid-19 with no known exposure to the virus could mean the difference between the region remaining in level 4 lockdown or shifting to level 3 next week, experts say.

On Thursday night, officials said a patient tested positive after indicating they had no exposure to Covid-19, no symptoms, and had not been at any locations of interest.

It comes after another Middlemore patient tested positive over the weekend. They also claimed to have no known exposure to the virus.

Both patients are being treated as unlinked to the outbreak.

University of Otago (Wellington) epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said these “are exactly the cases we want to see fewer of”, ahead of a review of Auckland’s alert level settings on Monday.

While the person would “almost certainly” be linked to the outbreak, the fact these cases were still occurring in people who were not in quarantine or isolation “could start effectively a new cluster”.

Baker believed there needed to be a number of days with no unlinked cases before Auckland could move out of alert level 4.

Declining case numbers showed the “stringent” level 4 lockdown had been very effective in stamping out the virus in totality, but there were still issues occurring “at the margins”, he said.

“It is being stamped out but will have this very long tail, [which is] problematic for Auckland.

“Every time an unexplained case comes up, if the pressure is taken off, these could flare up. That’s what really holds us up,” he said.

“We have to see these really drop to zero. As long as there are people out there potentially infecting others, that’s problematic.”

Covid-19 modeller and University of Auckland professor Shaun Hendy said Cabinet’s decision about Auckland’s fate would be contingent on having wrapped up where cases like this came from.

Hendy said officials did expect the odd case to pop where the linkages weren’t clear.

While it was good they were found, the concern was we could just be seeing “the tip of the iceberg” of a new branch of the outbreak, he said.

Often when these cases arise it could take time to find a link.

However, the concern with a case with no known exposure, or who had not been at a location of interest, was whether officials were “missing the edge of that cluster”.

“Now we’re down into just those small [case] numbers, these little details do matter for decision-making.

“This case just shows there are a number of loose ends that need to be tied up,” Hendy said.

Hendy said the ideal situation was that a direct link was quickly established.

If public health teams were still tidying up such loose ends early next week, Hendy suspected alert level 4 could be extended a couple of days.

Shifting too early risked case numbers coming back up again, potentially requiring a move back into alert level 4 – such as what happened in Auckland in February, he said.

Despite new cases cropping up with unclear or unknown exposure, case numbers were still coming down steadily, and modelling was still putting New Zealand on track to have eliminated the outbreak in the next couple of weeks, he said.