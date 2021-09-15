Covid-19: Auckland sex workers offering services despite level 4 rules

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have confirmed Auckland will stay locked down for another week.

Some Auckland sex workers are breaking lockdown rules to offer their services to clients.

Text conversations between sex workers and punters seen by Stuff show sex workers offering “in-calls” to potential clients, despite the region being at alert level 4 due to community cases of Covid-19.

In-calls are where a client goes to a sex worker’s home or place of business, while an out-call means the sex worker will travel to the client.

mark taylor/Stuff Some sex workers have been advertising despite level 4 restrictions. (File photo)

The messages were from sex workers based in Papakura, Mt Albert, Manukau and Auckland Central.

The exchanges showed sex workers confirming their availability to work during level 4, giving booking times and detailing prices.

In one text exchange, a potential client asked a sex worker if she was working, and she responded that she was.

Later in the conversation, after ascertaining the client wanted to book for an hour, she gave him her address and asked: “What time [would] you like to come over darling?”

At alert level 4, all non-essential work – including sex work – is banned if it cannot be carried out remotely, and people must stay at home in their bubbles.

Dame Catherine Healy of the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective (NZPC) said some sex workers had reported clients pressuring them to work.

“I suspect some sex workers have said yes to that scenario,” she said.

She said while most sex workers were “staunchly compliant” with the rules, any industry would have some breaches.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Catherine Healy says the NZPC encourages sex workers to reach out for financial support rather than work.

Police told Stuff they were not willing to comment on the infringement history of particular industries, but Healy said NZPC had not been notified of any breaches by police.

Healy said NZPC kept tabs on sex workers advertising at level 4, and had a staff member who reached out to see if they needed extra support.

Often the sex workers said they were just “playing around” with the ads and trying new photos, Healy said.

Those who were working might be living in “overwhelming circumstances”, she said.

“If you run out of money, if you have no support, if you’re really outside of all those support mechanisms, it’s difficult.”

NZPC encouraged sex workers who were struggling financially to contact the Ministry of Social Development.

“Our message is there is support – it might not be to the level you need to keep everything afloat, but it will keep some things going.”

During last August’s level 3 lockdown in Auckland, sex workers described being repeatedly pestered by would-be clients.

In the first lockdown, police issued warnings to sex workers looking for customers on the streets.