Covid-19: The next seven days 'critical' for Auckland's move out of level 4

PM Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed Auckland will stay locked down another week.

The next seven days Auckland spends in Covid-19 alert level 4 will be “critical” in determining next steps, authorities say.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated Cabinet made an in-principle decision to keep the current alert level settings – with Auckland in level 4 and the rest of the country at level 2 – until 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 21.

At that stage, Auckland is set to move to alert level 3 after what will have then been the longest stint any part of the country has spent in lockdown since the pandemic began.

The coming week will be 'critical' in stamping out the Auckland community Covid-19 outbreak, authorities say.

Ardern said there are two “very clear tasks” to achieve in the coming week: continuing with active cluster management, and increasing surveillance and community testing to ensure the outbreak is under control.

But then what? Where does Auckland and the rest of the country go from there?

On Monday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said “the signs are good” that lockdown is working.

Despite higher case numbers over the last three days, “which do give us cause for being cautious”, testing rates are good, and there is only a “small number” of cases being investigated “very thoroughly” to ensure there is no ongoing community transmission, he said.

Bloomfield said the advice is another week at alert level 4 for Auckland will give us “our best chance to really finish the job off here”.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said another week at alert level 4 will give Auckland the "best chance to really finish the job off".

The important thing is that officials find cases, he said. If they find cases, they can isolate, test and prevent further transmission: “that's absolutely the focus for the next week.”

Ardern said the week will be “critical in providing us with the additional assurance we need”.

Alongside actively managing the current clusters, authorities are focusing testing efforts on seven suburbs of interest: Mt Eden, Massey, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Papatoetoe.

Other suburbs may be indicated in the coming days, she said.

“We want to use this week wisely: do as much as we can to continue to get that surveillance testing up, making sure everyone is doing their bit.”

In the meantime, while the country's strategy is focused on elimination, safely vaccinating as many people as possible is “our absolute focus”, she said.

Epidemiologist, University of Otago (Wellington) Professor Michael Baker said we don’t need to see zero cases to be confident in moving Auckland to alert level 3.

The main thing is not seeing significant numbers of unexpected cases. As long as any new cases are known contacts already in isolation, and not in the community, “that's manageable”, he said.

“You could probably tolerate small numbers, but [you] wouldn't want to see many.”

One major thing in our favour is the steep uptake in vaccination rates, he said.

One third of eligible Kiwis are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and more than 66 per cent have had at least one dose.

While it takes a few weeks to get an immune response, we are now reaping some benefits from widespread vaccination coverage, in dampening down the outbreak.

Though “modest” at the moment, it will increase and help “in every way”, he said.

Then what...?

The “big question” is what happens once the outbreak is brought under control, and whether New Zealand eventually pivots to a different strategy, Baker said.

New Zealand is among just a few countries fully controlling the virus, and there's a price for that, he said.

Amid calls for countries to learn to ‘live with the virus', Baker said: “we're all living with it, we're just living with it on different terms.”

University of Otago professor Michael Baker said elimination is still the best strategy for New Zealand, but we are also getting to the stage of having other options.

If you include cases in MIQ, Covid-19 has continuously been in the country since February last year, “we've just been choosing the terms of engagement”.

The current plan is to get very high vaccination coverage and then review the options of where to next, Baker said.

He said scientists and governments are continually learning about what having endemic (circulating) disease looks like in a highly-vaccinated population.

It “isn't looking great” in countries such as the UK and Israel – both boasting high vaccination coverage – which is “making everyone think very hard”, he said.

The UK had a “very good” vaccine roll-out, but is still seeing up to 1000 people hospitalised with Covid-19 every day, despite it being summertime, and without schools having gone back, he said.

And while Western Australia, Northern Territory and Tasmania are continuing with elimination, New South Wales and Victoria have switched strategy “probably earlier than they'd have liked”, he said.

Baker said elimination is still the best strategy for New Zealand at this point.

The Government's plan to get high vaccination coverage, and review the strategy is a “very sound one”.

This could need to change sooner if the Auckland outbreak can’t be snuffed out, however all indicators are positive, he said: “I’m confident we will stamp it out.”