'We're doing the best we can': Middlemore exec on 'demanding' and 'difficult' period

Middlemore Hospital is back in the news today after a person arrived at the Hospital yesterday with an undiagnosed case of Covid-19.

The hospital serving south Auckland has been in headlines of late after a string of patients walked through the front doors not knowing they had Covid-19, leading to what has been a “demanding” and “difficult” time, a hospital executive says.

In the past 10 days, there have been five occasions where patients have presented to the Middlemore Hospital with issues unrelated to Covid-19 and no known exposure to the virus, only to test positive during or after their stay.

The cases led to a flurry of staff being stood down, patients potentially exposed, and “urgent” changes made to screening, testing rates and ventilation checks.

Middlemore Hospital, in the heart of south Auckland, has had five instances in recent weeks where patients turned up with issues not related to Covid-19, only to test positive for the virus.

Counties Manukau DHB chief medical officer Dr Pete Watson told Stuff that although the cases had created “issues at the hospital”, it was positive that they were found, even if right on their doorstep.

Watson said there was a degree of inevitability that cases would be caught in the hospital.

“Being the hospital located in south Auckland, it’s pretty clear why we're seeing people who turn up who have Covid. We are their hospital.”

Those who visited Middlemore only to test positive all required hospital-level care, Watson said: there was nobody “who could've gone somewhere else”.

While there’s a “downside” for the hospital, in that it heaped pressure on impacted staff and patients, “positives are certainly there as well”, Watson said.

Counties Manukau Health deputy chief executive and chief medical officer Dr Pete Watson said although the fallout of finding Covid-19 cases once admitted to hospital had been difficult, there were positives in finding them at all.

It had led to the detection of a number of other cases, including widespread transmission in households, which otherwise “potentially would never have been found”.

While finding such cases was “clearly a concern, and requires vigilance” the “really important outcome is that we were able to find them”.

“At this point, that’s what the whole game is.”

Twenty-nine staff were stood down following the first incident, after a man was moved to the surgical ward before testing positive, including some who needed to go to quarantine facilities.

A “large number” of staff and other patients are undergoing routine swabbing on days 3, 5 and 12, but did not need to isolate.

“That has been difficult,” he said.

Day-five tests of 173 affected staff and patients who were in the hospital have come back negative, with public health teams following up others who had since left the hospital.

Watson said this was a “relief” but in line with what they'd expected, as the risk was thought be low.

Four further staff were stood down from more recent incidents, and there was a “much smaller” number of potentially impacted patients, Watson said – though he didn't have the number to hand.

Watson said people have speculated about whether the availability of rapid testing at the front door would’ve helped: “I think potentially that is true.”

If there was sufficient supply of rapid, highly-sensitive tests available, clinicians might have been able to utilise this earlier – but that isn't the case. Middlemore Hospital, like many others, is 'doing the best we can'.

If there was sufficient rapid highly-sensitive test technology available, and supply wasn’t an issue, clinicians would have been able to utilise this earlier.

“It would've been helpful, but we don't have that.”

New Zealand gets a specific allocation of rapid test kits, and there is a global shortage.

“We would exhaust those quite rapidly if we used them for everyone who came into the hospital.”

Even if supply was there, 3-4 hours for a result is still not fast enough, given people presenting to hospital need care and investigation, he said. This is why PPE and screening are the first-line of defence.

“We're doing the best we can with where we're at.”

The handful of cases had been a learning curve: “We have tightened up, we have improved, [which] prepares us better for next time,” he said.

The health board has expanded the screening criteria to include abdominal pain and less common symptoms of Covid-19. Clinicians have also increased the number of people being tested in ED: “Not everybody, but a lot more”.

For cases where they urgently need to know a person's Covid-status, they use rapid PCR tests which return results within 3-4 hours.

Having to stand down staff has been "difficult", the chief medical officer said.

Except for the first case, the recent cases were detected in ED – “essentially at the front door”.

That a Covid-positive patient ended up on a ward also prompted the health board to further focus on ventilation systems in other parts of the hospital.

“We are now urgently looking at how we can further improve our ventilation systems to mitigate contamination in other areas... [and] mitigate any consequences should it happen again”.

Watson urged anyone in south Auckland who is very unwell to come to ED as soon as possible, and not to delay care.

Though news about the recent cases could be worrying, the hospital is safe, he said.

It is also “very important” that those in surrounding suburbs identified by health officials – such as Māngere, Manurewa, Ōtara, Papatoetoe, and Favona – get tested.

Of the 51 patients admitted to Middlemore Hospital during the Delta outbreak, 80 per cent had not received a single dose of the vaccine. The remaining people had just one dose.

Watson stressed that the best thing people can do to avoid ending up in hospital, particularly ICU, is to be vaccinated.

“It’s the most important thing you can do for you and your whānau.”