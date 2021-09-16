Cops clear cryptocurrency entrepreneur's Auckland to Wānaka lockdown charter flight

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have confirmed Auckland will stay locked down for another week.

Police reviewing the travel of an Auckland cryptocurrency entrepreneur and his employee to Wānaka on a private jet say they’re satisfied there’s been no breach.

A lawyer for the pair said the travel on Saturday was for “legitimate business reasons” and his clients live in the Otago region.

The pair hold business travel documentation required to cross alert level boundaries, but a spokesman for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) spokesman confirmed the circumstances of the travel were being looked into.

“Only travel for the purpose outlined in the documentation is permitted,” he said.

“Any extra travel is an offence. The circumstances of the travel is being reviewed.”

Auckland police said they were looking into the situation. But on Thursday afternoon, after Stuff broke news of the couple’s trip, police said they had reviewed the business travel documentation and were satisfied the pair were permitted to travel for work purposes.

“Police are satisfied there was no breach of the health order, and now consider the matter closed and any further information or clarification on their travel should be referred to MBIE.”

A subsequent statement from MBIE on Thursday evening said the man’s business had legitimate documents to travel.

"MBIE reviewed the application and confirmed that, from the information provided, the business had a legitimate case to be issued with business travel documents.”

Supplied The entrepreneur and a travel companion flew aboard a Cessna private jet similar to the one pictured. (file photo)

The pair flew in a Cessna Citation Mustang twin-jet operated by Skyline Aviation, a Hawke’s Bay firm best known for its air ambulance work.

However, the Mustang used for Saturday's flight from Auckland to Wānaka is not an air ambulance but is instead fitted out as a private charter jet.

Flight logs show it departed Napier at 8.31am Saturday for Auckland, where it landed 45 minutes later.

The jet left Auckland Airport at 9.46am, landing in Wānaka just over two hours later.

It is understood the Ministry of Health received complaints about the flight.

Stuff sought comment on the circumstances of the pair's travel from the entrepreneur, which yielded a response from his lawyer.

The lawyer, acting for both the man and his travel companion, said his clients had legitimate travel exemption documentation.

The lawyer said his client had been in touch with a senior detective at Auckland police following Stuff’s inquiries and handed over the relevant documents.

The businessman and his employee were surprised by MBIE’s response that it was reviewing the circumstances of travel, the lawyer said.

Annabel Toogood, executive director of Skyline Aviation which operated the charter, would not go into details of the flight, citing privacy, but said all the company’s services complied with Covid-19 notices and orders.

“As an essential service ourselves, we have strong protocols in place to ensure that compliance.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A Skyline Air Ambulance on the tarmac in July after a Fijian UN official was medevaced in July.

The review comes after an Auckland couple breached lockdown by crossing the city's border using essential worker documentation, before flying from Hamilton to Wānaka.

William John Lawrence Willis, 35, and Hannah Rawnsley, 26, a lawyer, are set to be charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act over crossing the Auckland border unlawfully, using essential worker exemptions, on Thursday.

They then drove to Hamilton Airport, where they took a commercial flight to Queenstown, via Wellington, rented a vehicle and drove to a holiday home in Wānaka.

The pair have since apologised for what they described as “irresponsible and inexcusable” actions.