Covid-19 outbreak situation report: what happened today, September 14

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have confirmed Auckland will stay locked down for another week.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from September 14 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest case and locations of interest details.

Getty Images Grocery stores and pharmacies have been named as locations of interest linked to the current Delta outbreak on Tuesday.

Cases

There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total to 970.

All 15 of the new cases have been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak, and are household contacts of existing cases.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield Called the “fall” in case numbers “encouraging”.

Key news

Mobile vaccination buses, in the style of beloved Mr Whippy ice-cream vans, will be used to deliver Covid-19 jabs to people who haven’t been able to access them, the prime minister has announced. The bus programme will start running on Thursday in Auckland, Jacinda Ardern said at her daily Covid briefing on Tuesday.

Just days after an Auckland couple allegedly flew to Wanaka in breach of lockdown, police have revealed three other incidents where people have broken level 4 rules to flee into Northland. On Saturday, two women from Auckland allegedly drove straight through the police checkpoint on State Highway 1 near Te Hana.

Uncertainty about Covid alert levels and time to secure acts has seen a summer concert tour shift to March 2022 from its traditional January dates. As well as the change from summer to autumn, the three-show Greenstone Entertainment Summer Concert Tour has also rejigged its usual roll-out, with Queenstown no longer the first of the series.

Locations of interest

Grocery stores and pharmacies have been named as locations of interest linked to the current Delta outbreak on Tuesday.

Supervalue Flat Bush, Unichem Dawson Rd, Shum Fruit Barn, Chapel Downs Food Market and Māngere Pharmacy have all been added to the list.

All of these locations are in South Auckland, around the Flat Bush, Clover Park and Māngere area.

Lockdown life

Stuff Homed reporter and dog fan, Kylie Klein Nixon chatted with qualified animal behaviour trainer Sonia Calvert about how to care for our furry friends during lockdown and beyond.

