Covid-19: Auckland police break up gathering following online funeral

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announce there are 15 new cases of Covid-19 in Auckland.

Police have broken up a large gathering, which breached Covid-19 restrictions, following a funeral on Monday.

The gathering took place on Great North Rd in Auckland’s Avondale about 12.30pm, inspector Glenn Baldwin said in a statement.

The group had gathered to witness a hearse passing a car park following an online funeral, he said.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings for funerals, tangihanga, processions, burials and cremations are not permitted under Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions.

“When approached by police the group were compliant and dispersed from the area shortly after,” Baldwin said.

Police were called to reports of a gathering in Avondale following an online funeral on Monday.

Police continued to monitor the area and there were “no further issues”, he said.

Officers would review the matter and follow up on any offences, but Baldwin said police had been taking a “graduated response” towards Covid-19 restriction breaches.

“In this case police were aware they were dealing with people visibly going through the grieving process.

“Police appreciate that these situations are difficult when people are grieving, but we remind the public that under alert level 4 gatherings cannot take place.”

As of September 1, family and whānau in the same bubble may attend viewings at funeral homes during alert level 4, following a request to the Ministry of Health by the Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand.

Families who do so must wear masks, maintain physical distancing, not touch the tūpāpaku (deceased) and be free of cold or flu symptoms. They must also not be in isolation or waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test.

Funeral directors must also be fully vaccinated.