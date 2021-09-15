Covid-19: 14 new cases in Delta community outbreak, total cases now 983

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have confirmed Auckland will stay locked down for another week.

There are 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total to 983.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Wednesday.

All the new cases were identified in Auckland, and all have been epidemiologically linked to the existing cluster.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff There are 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, and all have been epidemiologically linked. (File photo)

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, three (19 per cent) were infectious while in the community, leading to 10 exposure events.

These were largely at essential businesses such as petrol stations and diaries, Bloomfield said.

To date, eight cases detected in the past 14 days remain unlinked.

There has been an unexpected Covid-19 sample detected in Snells Beach, in north Auckland.

The detection dates back to September 7. Additional testing was underway, the ministry said.

The ministry previously reported the two largest sub-clusters were the Māngere church group, with 381 confirmed cases, and the Birkdale social network cluster, with 77 confirmed cases.

However, on Wednesday, it announced another sub-cluster, 'secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group', which had 164 cases.

A further nine sub-clusters have not been epidemiologically linked to the cluster.

As of Wednesday, there were 20 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the Auckland region.

Four people were in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The pause on new MIQ vouchers will be lifted from Monday.

On Wednesday, Hipkins also announced the pause on managed isolation vouchers would be lifted from Monday, September 20, as local pressure on the MIQ system had “started to ease”.

The first 3000 rooms would be released into the ‘lobby’ on Monday, and about 4000 rooms would be available to book per fortnight, he said.

The site opens from 8am on Monday (New Zealand time) and room releases will start from 9am. Rooms have been ring-fenced for emergency travel.

There are currently 970 active contacts being managed by public health teams.

Of these, 95 per cent have been followed up with by contact tracers, and 90 per cent have had at one test result.

Bloomfield issued a “huge thanks” to those living in suburbs of interest in Tāmaki Makaurau for coming forward to be tested, after more than 10,000 tests were carried out across the region in the past 24 hours.

There were 15,105 tests done nationwide in that same time.

MORE TO COME.