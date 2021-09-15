Covid-19: Northland man crossed border to Auckland to buy boat

A man has been given an infringement notice for entering Auckland from Northland to buy a boat. (File photo)

A man used his travel exemption notice to cross the Auckland border to buy a boat, police said.

The man was stopped at the Coal Hill Rd checkpoint near Mangawhai as he attempted to return to Northland after buying a boat in Auckland on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

He produced a travel exemption document and claimed he was transporting goods.

However, further questioning revealed he was using his exemption for personal reasons, including the purchase of a boat, police said.

Police gave the man an infringement notice and reported the matter to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

“People should expect our staff at the northern and southern based checkpoints to be questioning their reasons for travel,” the police statement read.

“Anyone who does not have a permitted reason for crossing the boundary or without correct paperwork will be turned around.”

Enforcement action would be used for anyone found breaching requirements.

Despite the boat incident, an earlier incident where an Auckland couple fled the region to Wānaka and a stampede of cows at a checkpoint over the weekend, the border operations were otherwise “running smoothly”.

About 1 per cent of vehicles are being turned around.

As of 11.59pm on Tuesday, 95,935 vehicles were stopped at the five southern checkpoints since August 31. Of these, 1072 were turned away for non-essential travel, including 100 yesterday.

At the five northern checkpoints, 21,312 vehicles have been stopped since the checkpoints began on September 2. Just 313 vehicles were turned around, including 18 yesterday.

Regarding general Covid-19 compliance since lockdown began on August 18, 75 people had been charged with 79 offences as of 5pm on Tuesday.