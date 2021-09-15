Jab Lab, Vax Van, or Mr Pricky: Your names for the Covid-19 vaccination buses

Stuff visual journalist Abigail Dougherty takes you through one of the pop-up vaccination centres to show you what it's like to get jabbed during lockdown.

The public has responded to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s challenge to come up with a name for the Mr Whippy-style mobile vaccination buses that roll out on Thursday.

Stuff has compiled the top 10 names suggested by users of its social media platform Neighbourly. The public can vote for its favourite name in the poll below.

Among the names suggested are Covid Cadillac, Chariots of Pfizer, Shot Bro, Vax to the Future, and Mr Pricky.

Bus Travel NZ/Supplied Mobile vaccination buses will be rolled out in Auckland on Thursday to increase vaccination rates.

The scheme aims to deliver Covid-19 jabs to people who have had difficulty accessing them, and will launch with six buses before expanding to 12 over the coming weeks.

“I haven't got any bus [name] ideas, but I'll leave it in the hands of creative New Zealanders,” Ardern said at her 1pm press conference on Tuesday.

However, she ruled out “Busy McBusface” on the spot.

On Wednesday evening Ardern launched a poll of her own on Facebook, where she posted four names that had been put forward: Jabba Waka, Shot Bro, Jabbin Wagon and Vaxi Taxi.

“Tell me which one you like the best,” she said. “You may even see a bus with a new name out tomorrow.”

The buses will act as mobile pop-up vehicles under alert levels 4 and 3, in the style of the Mr Whippy ice-cream vans.

Vaccines will be delivered outside the buses to ensure social distancing rules are maintained.

National leader Judith Collins applauded the idea in an interview on The AM Show on Wednesday morning.

“We don't want to call it the Covid bus, do we? Because that sounds really bad. I think maybe it's the 'Save a Child Bus’,” she said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday he did not have any bus names to put forward.

Bus Travel NZ director Brent Early, whose company supplies the buses and drivers, said he was proud to be involved in the initiative.

Particularly, he was proud to be “able to provide a service to the communities that can’t easily get to vax sites themselves”, he said.

“We are based in south Auckland and many of our staff live here so great to be able to support those and other communities.

“We are in the travel business so helping to get the vaccination rate up so lives can return to normal and some travel can resume is a nice fit for us.”