Covid-19: 13 new cases in Delta outbreak, truck driver case crossed Akl boundary to Waikato

One of the new Covid-19 cases is a truck driver who crossed the Auckland boundary as a permitted worker.

There are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, bringing the total to 996.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Thursday.

Among the new cases is a truck driver who crosses the Auckland boundary doing deliveries, stocking supermarkets, Ardern said. Their contact was “limited” to drop-offs and deliveries.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The truck driver was carrying out work activities before they had been identified as a contact, and there is “no evidence” they have done anything wrong, officials say.

Bloomfield said the driver was tested after being identified as a household contact of another case.

READ MORE:

* A Herculean effort: Planeload of police arrives in Hamilton to bolster Covid boundary checkpoints

* Covid-19 NZ: Tracking Auckland's Delta outbreak

* Covid-19: Serious health worries for Northland after rule-breakers flee Auckland



The truck driver went to Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga. It is unclear yet whether this was during the period that the person was infectious.

The driver was last tested on August 22.

It was unfortunate the person was doing their work before they were identified as a contact of a case, but there was “no evidence” they did anything wrong, Ardern said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images There are 13 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. (File photo)

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, all were identified in Auckland, and one is yet to be epidemiologically linked to the existing cluster – a patient who presented to Middlemore Hospital's emergency department.

To date, there have been 979 cases in the outbreak in Auckland, and 17 in Wellington.

Of those in Auckland, 445 have been deemed recovered. There are just two active cases remaining in Wellington.

Of the cases reported on Wednesday, five (42 per cent) were infectious while in the community, leading to exposure events.

In total, 10 cases in the past fortnight have not yet been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

There continue to be nine epidemiologically linked sub-clusters.

The three largest are the Māngere church group, with 381 cases, secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group, with 164, and the Birkdale social cluster associated with Case A, with 77 cases.

There are ten epidemiologically unlinked sub-clusters – one more than the day prior.

There are 19 people in hospitals across the Auckland region with Covid-19. Four are on ventilators in intensive care or high dependency care units.

As of Thursday, there are 963 active contacts being managed.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff More than 17,500 Covid-19 swabs were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Of these, 95 per cent have been followed up with by contact tracers, and 90 per cent have had at least one test.

Bloomfield praised high testing rates across the country, and across a number of suburbs of interest identified in Auckland in particular. Some south Auckand suburbs had seen 10 per cent of residents tested since September 1, he said.

There were 17,578 swabs taken in the past 24 hours, with 9100 done in Auckland.

Bloomfield also announced 100,000 rapid antigen test kits purchased by the Ministry of Health have arrived in the country.

The test kits will be trialled at Middlemore Hospital to those getting a PCR test, who consent to an additional test – done through a swab at the front of the nose.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated that so long as Auckland is at a higher alert level, it is unlikely the rest of the country will move to level 1. However, level 2 restrictions could ‘ease’.

The trial is to test the efficacy of these kits. A second pilot will take place at the international airport arrival hall.

Looking ahead to Cabinet's review of the alert level settings on Monday, Ardern said so long as Auckland is in alert level 3 or 4, the rest of the country will likely remain in level 2.

While the response under alert level 2 is currently at the “top-rung”, this could ease slightly, potentially allowing for indoor gatherings and hospitality venues able to increase to 100 people.

Ardern said final decisions are still to be made, but that she wanted to give a “forward preview” ahead of the review early next week.

Cabinet has also determined that alert level 1 settings will remain the same, and will not require any additional restrictions.