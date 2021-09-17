Covid-19 live: MIQ bookings to open for Kiwis stranded in Australia

14:33, Sep 17 2021
STUFF
The Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay say there are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

New Zealanders stranded in Australia will now be able to participate in the scheduled MIQ room release on Monday.
