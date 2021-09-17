Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – September 17

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announce there are 13 new cases of Covid-19.

A Tauranga gas station and a south Auckland supermarket are the latest locations of interest linked to community cases of Covid-19.

BP Tauriko in Tauranga was added on Friday evening, with the Ministry of Health advising those who visited at a certain time to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus over the next 14 days.

A new date that a positive case visited Pak’nSave Māngere has also been announced, with September 11 added to the list.

ANGELA QUIGAN/Stuff A bakery in Mt Maunganui was visited by a person who later tested positive for Covid-19. (File photo)

Advice from the Ministry of Health for those who visited is also to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus over the next 14 days.

Locations outside of Auckland in Tauranga, Cambridge and Paeroa were added to the list earlier on Friday.

This comes after an Auckland truck driver, who later tested positive for Covid-19, was likely infectious as he drove around the area for work.

One of the locations, Upper Crust Bakery in Mt Maunganui, posted a message on its Facebook page on Thursday evening letting customers know about the close contact visits.

“On a positive note you have all been really good in wearing your masks and we have been handing masks to non-compliant people.”

The bakery said it hoped to open again on September 30.

The driver travelled through Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga delivering to supermarkets. However, supermarkets he visited wouldn’t be included in locations of interest as the driver only went to delivery areas not accessible to the public.

He tested positive after isolating as a household contact of another confirmed case.

Locations of interest outside of Auckland

GAS Paeroa, 25 Puke Rd, Paeroa: September 9, 11.10am-12.30pm

Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart, 16 Orchard West Rd, Ngatea: September 9, 12.10pm-1.20pm

Z Hautapu, 167 Victoria Rd, RD 1, Cambridge: September 10, 9.30am-10.40am

Z Bombay, Cnr Mill Rd & Great South Rd, RD 1, Bombay: September 11: 5.35am-6.35am

BP Tauriko, 1 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga: September 11, 7.45am-9.15am

Uppercrust Bakery Mt Maunganui, 504 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui: September 11, 10.10am-12.05pm

Maramarua General Store, 2286 State Highway 2, RD 1, Maramarua: September 11, 1.25pm-2.40pm

Uppercrust Bakery Mt Maunganui, 504 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui: September 14, 9.55am-11.50am

Tuck Shop Cambridge, 18 Albert St, Cambridge, Cambridge: September 15, 8.50am-10am

Last Friday, the Ministry of Health revealed a new list of locations of interest as part of a source investigation into unlinked cases.

Advice from the ministry is for people visiting these locations at the stated time to get tested immediately, with no requirements to self-isolate unless they are showing symptoms.

Locations of interest – source investigation

Farro Fresh Mt Eden, 422 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden: August 21 from 1.30pm-3.30pm

Federal St Car Park, 65 Federal St, Auckland Central: August 23 from 5pm-7pm

Crowne Plaza vaccination site, 128 Albert St, Auckland Central: August 23 from 4.30pm-7pm

Commonsense Mt Eden, 284 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden: August 24 from 3pm-5pm

Hertz Auckland City, 154 Victoria St West, Auckland Central: August 30 from 4.30pm-7pm.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.