Covid-19 outbreak situation report: what happened today, September 17

The Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay say there are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Here is a quick roundup of the biggest updates from September 17 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest case and locations of interest details.

Cases

There have been 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak recorded in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases in the outbreak to 1007, exactly one month after Case A was detected in Auckland on August 17.

Of the new cases, all were detected in Auckland, and two remain unlinked to the outbreak.

To date, there have been 990 cases of Covid-19 in this outbreak in Auckland, and 17 in Wellington. A total of 550 people have recovered.

In the past 14 days, there have been a total of 13 cases yet to be linked to the outbreak.

As of Friday, 73 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have been vaccinated with at least one dose against Covid-19.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Shoppers at New World supermarket in Cambridge, which was visited by a delivery truck driver who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Key News

The trans-Tasman bubble will remain closed for at least two more months as problems with the Delta variant continue on both sides of the Tasman.

In July, the Government suspended quarantine-free travel from Australia to New Zealand for an initial period of two months as New South Wales and other states struggled to contain their Delta outbreaks.

On Friday, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins announced the quarantine-free travel (QFT) suspension would be extended.

The Minister offered some hope for New Zealanders stuck in Australia, explaining they could try to get home using MIQ room releases. The next release, under a new lobby system, is scheduled for Monday morning with available spots in October and November. There will be a second room release later in the month.

School holidays will not be moved in Auckland, despite pressure from some parents and Opposition politicians.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday announced there would be no change to school holidays across the country.

Parents struggling to balance work and homeschooling in Auckland had said moving the school holidays forward would take the pressure off while Auckland remained in lockdown.

The decision not to move the holidays brought the least disruption for schools and students in Auckland, who have now spent weeks out of the classroom while the region has been at alert level 4, Hipkins said.

It also meant the Government did not have to extend the length of term four, when students were the most tired at the end of the school year, he said.

Locations of interest

A supermarket in south Auckland’s Otara is named as a new location of interest on Friday afternoon.

Advice from the Ministry of Health for those who visited the Mayfield Superette is to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus over the next 14 days.

Locations outside of Auckland in Tauranga, Cambridge and Paeroa were added to the list earlier on Friday.

This comes after an Auckland truck driver, who later tested positive for Covid-19, was likely infectious as he drove around the area for work.

The driver travelled through Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga delivering to supermarkets. However, supermarkets he visited wouldn’t be included in locations of interest as the driver only went to delivery areas not accessible to the public.

Lockdown life

When lockdown hit, TV personality Suzy Cato started thinking about what content she could create.

Her daughter suggested she could make videos with easy snack recipes. So far they have made five recipe videos, including crumble porridge, fried rice, and quinoa slice, which have been a hit, with her garlic bread recipe viewed more than 311,000 times.

If you need something decent to eat or drink, we have also got this handy directory of online deliveries near you.