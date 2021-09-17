Covid-19: Two more unlinked cases detected at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital

The Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay say there are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

A further two Covid-19 cases have been detected at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital, officials say.

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay advised there were 11 new cases of Covid-19, two of which had not yet been linked to the cluster.

These two cases were members of the same household, and presented to Middlemore Hospital on Thursday night, Robertson said.

supplied Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the two unlinked cases reported on Friday earlier visited Middlemore Hospital, where they tested positive. (File photo)

He understood they were taken to hospital by a family member because they were unwell, though it was not yet clear if they had Covid-19 symptoms.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Case tests positive at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital, three patients close contacts

* 'We're doing the best we can': Middlemore exec on 'demanding' and 'difficult' period

* Covid-19: Three more people test positive after visiting Middlemore Hospital



All staff were wearing full PPE and no staff have been stood down as a result, a Counties Manukau DHB spokeswoman said.

The patients were wearing surgical masks and were triaged through to the ‘Covid pathway’.

There was no exposure to other patients.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Robertson said it was positive that people are seeking help when unwell. (File photo)

The DHB said this was not considered to be a “significant event”.

It is the seventh such case in the past fortnight where people have tested positive for the virus at the hospital.

Robertson said: “It is good that people are coming forward when they’re feeling unwell.”

It was “early days” in the case investigation, he said.

It comes after another patient tested positive for Covid-19 in the hospital the day before.

This case remained unlinked, but health officials believed they would be able to link it to the outbreak, he said.

In an interview with Stuff this week, Counties Manukau DHB's chief medical officer Dr Pete Watson said the string of positive cases had led to a “demanding” and “difficult” time for the hospital, requiring staff be stood down and others regularly swabbed as a precaution.

“Being the hospital located in south Auckland, it’s pretty clear why we're seeing people who turn up who have Covid. We are their hospital,” he said at the time.

Five other previous cases identified through exposure events at Middlemore Hospital had all been linked to the outbreak on further investigation, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday night.