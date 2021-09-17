Hairdressers, barbers call for greater clarity on mandatory mask wearing

Hair and Barber New Zealand executive chair Niq James says employees and clients are both safest if everyone is wearing masks in salons and barber shops during Covid-19 level 2.

Hair salons and barber shops are calling for tighter rules and greater clarity on whether their clients should be wearing masks under Covid alert level 2.

When the country outside of Auckland moved into level 2 last week, people scrambled to get an appointment with their local hairdresser or barber.

The stricter rules at level 2, compared with level 2 after last year’s lockdown, meant customers must wear a face covering when visiting some businesses.

However, last week the Government said clients in hair salons, barber shops and beauty salons would not have to wear a face covering because it was impractical to do so.

Kristie Boland/Stuff International guidelines recommend clients and employees should both wear masks, Hair and Barber New Zealand executive chair Niq James says.

Hair and Barber New Zealand executive chair Niq James said international guidelines recommended clients and employees should wear masks as it was the safest option for the industry and workers.

James said about 450,000 people went through hair salons and barber shops in New Zealand every week.

“That’s a lot of people to be dealing with and, [with] the close proximity, obviously we can’t keep a metre away from our clients.

“We’re also very worried about the amount of people coming through each day.”

Kristie Boland/Stuff Headspace hair salon stylist Lisa Tissiman and a client are both masked during an appointment.

New Zealand has about 15,000 hairdressers and barbers working in about 5000 shops.

“Customers shopping in stores are having to wear masks, but then our workers weren’t feeling safe because when people were coming into hair and barber shop spaces they weren’t having to wear masks,” James said.

Salon Manager at Power Cut Justine Welch was frustrated over the confusion created by the different messages being shared by the Government and Hair and Barber NZ.

“My question is who do we listen to? I want my clients to be safe, I want the stylists to be safe, but I also think it’s important for our clients to feel comfortable in a safe environment.”

Welch wanted to follow one clear, firm set of rules.

“I will be singing from the rooftops on the day I can work without [a mask], until then I will be following the rules … the Government’s rules,” she said.

Mankind Barbers owner Donna Freeman was following the guidelines recommended by Hair and Barber New Zealand.

“The hardest part is working all day in a mask, but we’re just really grateful to be open.”

Having clients wear masks did come at a cost for some barber shops, as clients could not have beard trims or hot shaves, which Freeman said made up to 20 per cent of their revenue.