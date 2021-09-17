Covid-19: 'Cautious optimism' ahead of Auckland alert level move

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have confirmed Auckland will stay locked down for another week.

Health officials say they are “cautiously optimistic” that Auckland will be able to move out of alert level 4 next week, despite a smattering of unlinked cases and a case crossing the regional boundary.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated an in-principle decision that Auckland would move to level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 21.

During Friday's press conference, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay both gave reassurances that was still looking good, saying the cluster was becoming contained.

Many Aucklanders will be on tenterhooks as daily case numbers continue to bounce around the low double digits, and there continue to be unlinked cases.

Of the 15 cases reported on Thursday, nine were infectious while in the community, leading to exposure events.

News that an Auckland-based truck driver tested positive after crossing the regional boundary into Waikato and Bay of Plenty did little to assuage concerns that alert level 4 could be extended further.

However, word from the top suggests a potentially more positive outlook.

On Friday, McElnay said health officials were only seeing “a small number of cases” coming through each day.

“We are able to link them in the majority, and we actively follow up those that we can't. That's giving us some cause for optimism.”

The number of cases that remained unlinked also continued to decrease: “It's a moveable feast”.

The in-principle decision to move Auckland to level 3 from Tuesday night was made because the public health advice showed “we were controlling the outbreak”, Robertson said.

“There continues to be cautious optimism about that.”

McElnay said officials wouldn’t just look at cases on a particular day, but the “pattern” more widely – however the “vast majority of this outbreak has been contained”, she said.

Robertson ended the press conference on a positive note: “Keep the faith, and we'll come back to on Monday with our decision”.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy said it was going to be a “really tough call”.

Moving Auckland to alert level 3 was a “calculated risk”, he said. It might well work out, in that public health teams could “close out” the cluster during that time.

Going to alert level 3 was not going to cause “catastrophe” if it turned out to be the wrong move, he said.

If they couldn’t eliminate the cluster, and it grew again, authorities had the option of returning to alert level 4, he said.

While the “safest thing in some senses” would be to stay in level 4 until the cluster had been stamped out, Aucklanders would have been at level 4 for five weeks by then, and compliance could start to drop, Hendy said.

While the “big bump” in cases earlier in the week looked largely to have been brought under control, there was still “the odd worrying case”.

The cases cropping up at Middlemore Hospital were likely the “ongoing concern”, as they were found at the front door, not through contact tracing and testing.

Contact tracers “obviously aren't completely on top of it, or these people would be in isolation”, he said.

“If there is a hint that these odd cases are really the sign of a much bigger cluster, we would want to stay at level 4.”

The decision will come down to looking at these cases and whether officials understand why contact tracing is missing them, he said.

“If there is a good reason for that, [and it is] not thought we're looking at a much larger cluster that we've missed, that will lean the Government back to level 3.”

Hendy said while the risk posed by the truck driver case was “probably low, the potential consequences are high”.

Though it was likely lower risk, the consequences could be more “severe” if something was missed, because of the movement outside the level 4 region, he said.