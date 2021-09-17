About 60,000 Aucklanders still need first Covid jab to hit 80% goal by end of week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the Government will consider loosening alert level 2 rules if Auckland drops to level 3 next week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there’s capacity to get 80 per cent of eligible adults in Auckland vaccinated with their first dose by the end of the week.

To hit that target, almost 60,000 Aucklanders will have to get jabbed within the next couple of days.

The goal is achievable, according to a spokeswoman from the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC), who said Auckland had the capacity to deliver more than 220,000 Covid-19 vaccinations this week, or just over 31,400 per day.

A spokesman for Auckland mayor Phil Goff said he had received advice that vaccination centres were getting through roughly two per cent of the population per day currently, but numbers dropped on Saturdays and Sundays.

As at midnight on Thursday, Ministry of Health figures showed just over one million Aucklanders had received their first dose, or 76 percent of the eligible population. The total left 59,439 more needing to roll up their sleeves to hit the target.

Auckland now has 14 community vaccination centres, three drive-through centres, 130 GP clinics and 54 pharmacies offering vaccinations.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff 'Shot Bro' was the name of the first mobile vaccination bus launched in Auckland on Thursday.

It also has a mobile bus service to get more vaccines into the community.

The NRHCC spokeswoman said there were still plenty of spots free in the system for anyone wanting to get the jab.

Astrid Koornneef, who heads the vaccination programme at the Ministry of Health, said the number one priority was for as many people as possible in Auckland to get a vaccination this week and there was capacity in the system right now to make that happen.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Each vaccination centre in Auckland can jab more than 1000 people per day, the NRHCC says.

In Auckland, 346,003 people had yet to receive their first dose, or about 24 percent of the eligible population.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland is ahead of the country in both fully vaccinated and single-shot recipients

However, there were currently more than 500,000 bookings in the system for more than 400,000 Aucklanders, and Koornneef anticipated many of these would be first-dose appointments.

Just over 559,078 Aucklanders were fully vaccinated – or 39 percent of the region's eligible population. That was just above the national average of 37 percent.

“In addition, people can also access vaccinations without making a booking: at drive-through centres and the many centres where they are accommodating walk-ins, along with the newly launched vaccination buses – so there is no scaling back, rather a scaling up.”

On August 12, the Ministry of Health extended the standard gap between first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to six weeks in order to give more people partial protection quicker.

Early findings from a small number of studies showed an extended duration between doses of the Pfizer vaccine lead to a robust immune response.

However, Koornneef said data showed the three-week gap was still highly effective.

“The latest evidence shows the effectiveness of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine against illness due to Delta infection is about 88 per cent and the protection against hospitalisation due to Delta infection about 96 per cent.”