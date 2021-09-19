Covid-19 NZ: 24 Delta cases found, millions announced for pandemic prevention
Georgia Forrester14:15, Sep 19 2021
Three new cases are unlinked, including a prisoner in custody. More cases expected due to some large households being connected to previously known Delta cases.
There are known connections for 21 of 24 newly recorded coronavirus cases. Of this group 19 are household contacts. Three cases are still being investigated.
78 per cent of eligible Aucklanders have now had their first dose of a vaccine.