Covid-19 NZ: 24 Delta cases found, millions announced for pandemic prevention

Three new cases are unlinked, including a prisoner in custody. More cases expected due to some large households being connected to previously known Delta cases.

There are known connections for 21 of 24 newly recorded coronavirus cases. Of this group 19 are household contacts. Three cases are still being investigated.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. $36 million fund for response and preparedness around infectious diseases due to last three years. (file photo).