Covid-19: Locations of interest for September 18 include Mt Maunganui gas stop

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gives more information on the Auckland truck driver who tested positive with Covid-19 and travelled over the border.

A petrol station in Mt Maunganui has been added to the locations of interest in the Delta outbreak of Covid-19.

Z Central Parade in the Tauranga suburb has two different times of interest listed – last Saturday between 10:10am-11:15am and Tuesday between 9:55am-11:15am.

The petrol station joins locations outside of Auckland now considered of interest, after a truck driver who tested positive was found to be infectious while visiting Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga.

Google Maps Z petrol station on Central Parade in Mt Maunganui has been identified as a location of interest, alongside nearby Uppercrust Bakery. (File photo)

It is on the same street as the Uppercrust Bakery, which was previously identified as a location of interest.

The Ministry of Health has updated instructions for people who were at the petrol station at the times of interest.

It is now advising people to self-isolate for 14 days after exposure, get tested three times – immediately, five days after exposure and 12 days after – and record the visit with contract tracers.

A pharmacy and laundromat in Auckland have also been added to the locations of interest list: the Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre, in Manukau, and Blue Sea Laundromat Manukau.

People who visited these locations at the stated times have been told to self-isolate and get tested immediately, as well as recording their visit online or through Healthline so contact tracers can get in touch.

An Auckland store, Idlewild Superette Mangere, has also been added to the list with advice for people to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after being at this site.