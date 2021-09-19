Doctors band together to stand up for vaccination

OPINION: “Doctors are standing up for vaccination.”

That’s a phrase that we hope you will be hearing a bit more of in the upcoming few months. The year 2020 plunged us into a global crisis we had previously only experienced via history books and movies. The world was caught off guard and has struggled to catch up with our new adversary: Covid-19.

Except that, Covid-19 doesn’t feel so new now. It’s on the news daily, in our social media feeds, it’s all-consuming. There is virtually no other topic of conversation: “Are we taking the right course of action? Is there light at the end of the (Covid) tunnel?” It’s become a familiar, albeit extremely unwelcome visitor.

However, Covid-19, especially the Delta variant, is still a very clear and present danger. This is seen all too clearly across the Tasman in New South Wales, where they project over 2000 people testing positive per day will overwhelm their ICU and hospital capacity in a matter of weeks.

Clearly only the sickest patients require ICU admission, but our experience from the Northern Hemisphere shows many more patients present to emergency departments, with a decent proportion needing admission to hospital wards, meaning the intensive care capacity that has been modelled is just the tip of the iceberg. New South Wales predicts that ICU care may even need to be rationed.

Chris Granger/AP Medical staff gather on the Covid ICU floor at Ochsner Medical Center on August 10, 2021 in Jefferson, Louisiana.

This also doesn’t factor in the major impact Covid-19 has on the care that would usually be given to other conditions, with elective surgery cancelled and clinic appointments delayed. For example, in the UK, elective surgery waiting lists have ballooned to over 5 million people.

Thankfully Aotearoa New Zealand is in a much better place: as we write we once again appear to have suppressed the latest wave of Covid. Although Auckland remains in level 4 lockdown, the rest of the country is cautiously returning to some degree of normalcy.

We thank the people of Aotearoa New Zealand for their dedication and hard work in getting us where we are today, but we know that we aren’t out of the woods yet.

This pandemic has entered our lives in a fast-paced digital era. News and information flows so quickly onto our screens and through our consciousness that it’s impossible to keep up, and sometimes very hard to know where to look for medically-approved, evidence-based and trustworthy facts.

The internet is the world’s largest and most informed library, but also the world’s biggest junkyard. For some people, the result is confusion, hesitancy, anxiety, and maybe even fear. Doctors are not blind to this and understand that for many this is a scary time.

But, we DO have a weapon to fight Covid-19, and that weapon is vaccination. There’s a reason Jacinda Ardern is so ardent about vaccination. It’s safe and it works.

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the daily Covid-19 press conference on September 16, 2021.

Indeed, given how widespread Covid-19 has become across the world, vaccination is our only chance of minimising the harm and mortality from this virus in the long term. Vaccination will mitigate the impact on our health care system and the effects on our population, particularly those most vulnerable.

Data from numerous sources shows that those who are vaccinated and who have normal immune systems are 90-97 per cent less likely to get severe illness from Covid-19.

The figures from the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the USA are even more impressive: data shows that of 171,000 vaccinated people less than 0.001 per cent have died or were hospitalised despite the high levels of Covid-19 across the country.

Closer to home in Australia in 2020 (prior to vaccination) there were 909 deaths amongst 28,400 cases – a 3.2 per cent death rate – while to date in 2021 (following the introduction of the vaccine) there have been 151 deaths amongst 37,889 cases infected with Covid-19 – only a 0.4 per cent death rate.

There has been some negative messaging regarding the vaccine, including from a very small number of medical people, which has added to the public’s confusion and concerns.

So, in late August, a grassroots group of New Zealand doctors got together to answer a question: how can we help the people of Aotearoa New Zealand gain accurate information about the Pfizer vaccine?

We decided the best thing we could do was to show a strong and united stance: to speak publicly to the people of New Zealand in support of vaccination against Covid-19. We formed a group called Doctors Stand Up for Vaccination to do just that.

We listened, and we identified the questions doctors are being asked on a regular basis: “Is the vaccine safe? How effective is it? What are the possible side effects, and how do they compare to the risk of catching Covid-19? How is the vaccine being monitored? Can I have it if I’m pregnant? How about if I’m immunocompromised?”

We wrote a Frequently Asked Questions document to answer the most common questions. We wrote an open letter to the public. And then we went out to the medical community.

Stuff Dr John Bonning is President of the Australasian College For Emergency Medicine.

What did we receive? Overwhelming support. In less than a week we received more than 4600 signatures. This grassroots initiative has struck a chord with our doctors: they want the public to hear our message.

So what is our message?

It is this. We overwhelmingly support vaccination against Covid-19. It is safe, and it is effective. Serious side effects are very rare, and much less common than the same complications experienced in Covid sufferers.

We know that people have many questions, and we encourage you to read our FAQ document, which may help answer some questions and allay some fears.

This is a hard time for Aotearoa New Zealand, but together we will get through this.

John Bonning is President of the Australasian College For Emergency Medicine and of the Committee of Medical Colleges.

Doctors Stand Up for Vaccination is endorsed by: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, New Zealand Medical Association, Pasifika Medical Association, Te Ora Māori Medical Practitioners Association, New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine, Royal Australasian College of Physicians, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, Royal New Zealand College of Urgent Care, Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia, Australasian Faculty of Public Health Medicine, Public Health Association of New Zealand, New Zealand Society of Anaesthetists, New Zealand Society for Oncology, Haematology Society of Australia and New Zealand, New Zealand Clinical Immunology and Allergy Group, Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand, Aotearoa New Zealand Society of Paediatric Surgeons, and New Zealand Orthopaedic Association.