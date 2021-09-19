Covid-19: Pair arrested in Wellington after allegedly travelling from Auckland

A 24-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested in Wellington on Saturday. (File photo)

​Two people have been arrested after allegedly travelling from Auckland to Wellington during alert level 4.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Stuff a 24-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man had been arrested in Wellington on Saturday after allegedly travelling from Auckland in breach of alert level restrictions.

“They have been charged with failing to comply with order (Covid-19)and are expected to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday.

“As the matter is before the court, police are not in a position to provide anything further at this time.”

This is the latest in a string of alleged lockdown breaches police have dealt with. On Thursday, three essential workers were arrested in Ohakune after travelling from Auckland to Tūroa ski field, police said.

Police had charged them with failing to comply with Covid-19 restrictions and taking, obtaining or using a document for pecuniary advantage. The trio were bailed and are set to appear at Auckland District Court on September 23.

Last week, an Auckland couple allegedly used their essential service exemptions to travel to Wānaka. Another Aucklander who travelled to Whakatāne this week made headlines, as well as a polytech student after travelling from Auckland to attend class in Taranaki.