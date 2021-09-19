Auckland prisoner tests positive for Covid-19, case unlinked

A prisoner in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is among three new unlinked community cases of the 24 reported on Sunday.

Stuff understands the prisoner is currently on remand in Mt Eden Corrections facility, where they are in isolation.

He was among a group of about 13 taken into the remand prison on Friday and returned a positive test the next day, it is understood.

All other prisoners in the group have tested negative. The prisoner and his cellmate are in a quarantine area in the prison.

Both Corrections and the Ministry of Justice referred questions to the Ministry of Health, which refused to comment about the case ahead of the 1pm briefing on Sunday.

At the briefing, public health director Caroline McElnay said the prisoner was earlier in the Firth of Thames area travelling with another person.

The man was on parole, she said.

Four police staff are isolating due to contact with the case, along with five Corrections staff and six prisoners.

The Covid-positive prisoner is being co-operative, McElnay said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there is a "tentative" link in the prisoner case, but investigations are ongoing.

Ardern said the case was symptomatic when they were taken into custody.

In August, an officer at Spring Hill tested positive for the virus, but there have previously been no known positive tests among prisoners.

In June 2020, a woman who was jailed for refusing a Covid test returned a positive result after her release.