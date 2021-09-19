Auckland prisoner with Covid-19 attended court in person, staff isolating

A prisoner in Auckland who tested positive for Covid-19 attended court in person on Friday.

He is among three new unlinked community cases of the 24 reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the man was symptomatic.

Stuff understands the prisoner is currently on remand in Mt Eden Corrections facility, where he is in isolation.

He was among a group of about 13 taken into the remand prison on Friday and returned a positive Covid-19 test the next day, it is understood.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'Cautious optimism' ahead of Auckland alert level move

* Covid-19: Delta outbreak surpasses 1000 cases, with 11 new cases announced

* Covid-19: Prisoners put in isolation with new inmates after escorted trips outside the wire



All other prisoners in the group have tested negative. The prisoner and his cellmate are in a quarantine area in the prison.

Four police staff are isolating due to contact with the case, along with five Corrections staff and six prisoners.

The man, whom the Government has said was on parole, appeared in the Manukau District Court on Friday, Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said in a statement.

“Based on guidance from the Ministry of Health, the four people who were in the courtroom with the defendant are self-isolating and have been advised to get tested.”

Manukau District Court will open as usual on Monday following a deep-clean, Crafar said.

District Courts have continued with priority proceedings at level four under strict Covid protocols, with limited access to courts and many hearings taking place remotely.

Stuff has asked police, the Ministry of Justice and Corrections why the man appeared in person and not via audio-visual link (AVL).

A general view of inside the main living quarters at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland.

In an emailed response, Crafar said that if facilities for a defendant to appear by AVL are not available, they appear in person.

At the 1pm briefing, public health director Caroline McElnay said the prisoner was earlier in the Firth of Thames area travelling with another person. Part of the Firth of Thames western coast, from Whakatiwai north, is in the Auckland alert level four region.

The man was on parole, McElnay said. Officials have not said exactly where he was serving parole or where he was arrested.

The Covid-positive prisoner is being co-operative, McElnay said.

Ardern said there is a "tentative" link in the prisoner case, but investigations are ongoing.

Ardern said the case was symptomatic when they were taken into custody.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

In August, an officer at Spring Hill tested positive for the virus, but there have previously been no known positive tests among prisoners.

In June 2020, a woman who was jailed for refusing a Covid test returned a positive result after her release.