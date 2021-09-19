Covid-19: Three people test positive for virus in Waikato

Three people in Waikato have returned positive Covid-19 tests after coming into contact with a remand prisoner released on e-monitored bail from Auckland’s Mt Eden Prison.

The household members of the remand prisoner reside in Kaiaua/Whakatīwai, Waikato and two of them attend Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains. The region and the school are currently in alert level 2.

Google Maps Two students at Mangatangi School tested positive for Covid-19.

At least one student was symptomatic at school on Thursday.

The primary school, which is located next to a playcentre, has been closed and parents have been contacted. Arrangements are being made for the students and their families to be tested.

The Ministry of Health confirmed all three positive cases, and an accompanying adult caregiver, are being moved to a quarantine facility.

There are nine people in the household, five others have tested negative and the ninth household member will be tested tomorrow.

A message on Mangatangi School's Facebook page this afternoon said it had "informal notification" of a positive Covid case in its school community and will close tomorrow.

"The public health unit are urgently completing Covid testing," principal Christine West said in the post.

She said the school's Board of Trustees decided to close the school on Monday in the interest of tamariki, whanau and staff, and urged anyone who had symptoms to get tested.

The post was taken down shortly afterwards.

The remand prisoner was among three new unlinked community cases of the 24 reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the man was symptomatic.

He was among a group of about 13 taken into the remand prison on Friday and returned a positive Covid-19 test the next day, it is understood.

The Ministry confirmed the remand prisoner’s electronic monitoring showed he remained at the property from when he arrived on 8 September until he self-reported to Police at the East Coast Road boundary checkpoint at Waharau Regional Park.

“He was held in custody in a cell on his own until his court appearance in the Manukau District Court on Friday, 17 September,” the Ministry said.

“A pop-up testing centre will be set up tomorrow at the Wharewaka Marae in Whakatīwai and the Ministry of Health is encouraging locals with symptoms to get tested.”

Scott Simpson, MP for nearby Coromandel, said on Twitter that it was "a worrying time for the Mangatangi school community.”

It was important that anyone feeling unwell or exhibiting any of the symptoms outlined on the Covid website got tested urgently and followed guidance, he said.

“Take care. Stay safe,” he said.

The latest outbreak comes a day before Cabinet is set to confirm whether it will move Auckland out of lockdown.

Last week Ardern indicated Cabinet had made an in-principle decision that Auckland would move to level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 21.