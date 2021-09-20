Covid-19: 'It's like Groundhog Day all over again' - Hauraki health provider back on Delta search

Cars are already rolling in to a pop-up Covid-19 testing centre near the small seaside settlement of Kaiaua, in the Hauraki district.

“We’re on the ground as we speak,” nurse Riana Manuel told Stuff over the phone on Monday morning, briefly pausing the conversation to get new arrivals lined up.

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki, a rural iwi-based health service provider that has centres right across the Hauraki rohe, has set up a Covid-19 testing centre at Wharekawa Marae – on the corner of Rata Rd and East Coast Rd, Whakatīwai, just past Kaiaua.

STUFF A prisoner at Mt Eden prison has returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Manuel said they arrived at 8am for a 9am start, but by 8.15am locals were already arriving.

“Everybody’s in a bit of shock, and now they’re just anxious to find out what’s going on,” she said.

This is after three people returned positive Covid-19 tests after coming into contact with a remand prisoner released on e-monitored bail from Auckland’s Mt Eden Prison.

The household members of the remand prisoner reside in Kaiaua/Whakatīwai and two of them attend Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki are back testing to track any cases that may emerge.

At least one student was symptomatic at school on Thursday.

Manuel, manukura hauora (chief executive) of Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki, and her team were on the ground in Coromandel Town in the opening days of this latest Covid-19 outbreak in August.

They worked long hours to test as many people as possible, with the town and wider Coromandel peninsula eventually dodging a bullet. No positive Covid-19 results were returned.

Now Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki is back on the frontline.

STUFF The Whole Truth: Mild reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine explained.

“It’s like Groundhog Day all over again,” Manuel said.

“You know that there’s a possibility, you don’t know where it might be. The difference here is that Coromandel is a town with a few places attached to it, out here you've got a really rural community and of course the children attend a school, which is over in Mangatangi, and then there’s a whole lot of students there who have older siblings who attend high schools that are elsewhere, and it just goes on and on and on.

“So we really need to get to the bottom of where it is, first, and once we know where it is, then we can sort out what we’re going to do about it thereafter.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Riana Manuel, manukura hauora (chief executive) of Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki, marshalling traffic at a Covid-19 testing station in Coromandel Town in August.

Kaiaua is also a thoroughfare for people travelling in the region, she said.

“There’s not many shops here, we’ve got a dairy/superette, a gas station, a takeaways, and a pub. So there are four kind of main communal areas,” Manuel said.

“The local marae has been doing renovations, so it hasn’t been opened. So there are limits, but of course most of the people out here would usually access services further north, in the Pukekohe kind of region, but since alert level 4, they’ve pushed back down into Thames and Paeroa for those essentials.”

She said anybody who needed to be tested from Paeroa through to Ngatea area should go to the swabbing centre in Thames – at 210 Richmond St.

“And then everybody else out here in the more rural area, we want them to come out to Wharekawa Marae. So we will go for two weeks straight until we get that day 12 testing done.”

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki has been busy vaccinating people since the close-call in Coromandel Town in August.

After new locations of interest were released at the end of last week in the district, linked to a travelling truck driver, Te Korowai set up a testing station in Thames and were testing people all weekend.

“This weekend was meant to be our first weekend off, and then the locations of interest hit. So we literally haven’t got that elusive weekend yet, but we’ll get there.”

Manuel had a message for people in the district.

“We know, with these cases, we’ve got two children under the age of 12. If ever there was a reason to vaccinate, it has to be knowing that they are not eligible for the vaccine, but we – of 12 and over – are. We need to get as many of our people vaccinated as possible,” she said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Mangatangi School is closed on Monday after two of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

“The quicker, the better, because what it does is it protects all these little ones.”

Manuel said if people in these communities of interest are concerned they are symptomatic, they need to get tested straight away.

“And then, if you’re not in a community of interest, we need you to vaccinate. Get into your local vaccination site, get organised, get your family vaccinated from 12 years and above, and let’s just get this thing dealt to.”