Covid-positive prisoner made four stops on way to bail address, Corrections says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives more detail on the movements of the prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Auckland prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19 made four stops on his way home to his bail address after release from Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

Corrections has released new details about the man's movements following his release a little over a week ago from the prison. He is believed to have infected three children in his family, who have since tested positive, following his release.

The Department said in a statement on Monday evening GPS records indicated he made four “brief stops” on the way to his bail address near Whakatīwai, just over the Auckland alert level border, on September 8.

Two were at “private addresses” in Mt Albert and Māngere, one was at a supermarket at Pokeno, and another was on the road near his bail address in Kaiaua, according to the statement attributed to Corrections’ chief custodial officer Neil Beales.

“He arrived at the house at 12.28pm, two hours and 19 minutes after leaving the prison. He remained within the boundary of the bail address until 12.47pm on 16 September, when he visited a car park about 250 metres away from the address, and then presented himself to Police because his address had become unavailable and the court had revoked his bail and issued a warrant for his arrest.

“He was then in Police custody overnight, before being transported to Mt Eden Corrections Facility on Friday 17 September, arriving at 6.45pm.”

Earlier, a relative of the prisoner questioned why the case was not tested before his release on bail from Mt Eden prison.

The relative, who spoke to Stuff on condition of anonymity, said the family was convinced the man caught the virus behind bars, rather than after his release.

He was driven home by another family member who works in healthcare, is regularly tested, and does not have Covid-19, the relative said.

“The only place he could have picked it up was in prison.”

However, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the man was probably infected by someone he travelled home from the prison with.

A general view of inside the living quarters at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

The prisoner’s journey to his address pre-dated his infectious period – meaning he wasn’t sick at the time, Bloomfield said.

Corrections has also said it is confident the man did not have Covid-19 while he was in prison.

Beales said the man was given his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on the day of his release.

“His bail conditions required him to be collected by a family member and travel to the bail address without any unnecessary stops.”

Five prisoners at Mt Eden who had contact with the man had tested negative on their day three swabs, and they would continue to quarantine, Beales said.

“Two prisoners initially refused to be tested, however one changed his mind this morning and has today been tested.”

Seven Corrections staff who had contact with the prisoner were self-isolating at home. Six of the seven workers had tested negative, with one test result “not yet available”, Beales said.

John Selkirk/Stuff The prisoner is in an isolation unit in Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland.

Prisoner’s family ‘scared’

All three children, and an adult caregiver, are in a quarantine facility, the relative said: “They’re definitely scared”.

The relative’s version of events differs in some regards from that released by the Ministry of Health and Corrections.

The relative said the prisoner was released on electronically monitored bail on September 13, not September 8, as the Ministry of Health said in statement on Sunday evening.

The relative said just one person transported the man south, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said he was transported by “a small number of people”.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Whare Kawa Marae in Kaiaua has lines of cars awaiting Covid tests after news of cases in their small community.

Ardern said officials were still working to determine who from the people who were involved in his transport had been infectious at the time.

The relative also said the essential worker and the bailed man drove directly to Kaiaua and did not stop.

At the East Coast Rd checkpoint near Waharau Regional Park, just north of Whakatiwai and Kaiaua, the essential worker had to show evidence of a recent negative test, but the prisoner did not, the relative said.

Prisoners are routinely tested on days zero, five and 12 for Covid-19, but are not tested immediately before their release.

“We just assumed that they did [test on release],” the relative said.

“We're a little bit disappointed.

STUFF A prisoner at Mt Eden prison has returned a positive Covid-19 test.

“That’s what I want to know, why is it required that everyone else has to get a test to cross the boundary, but this prisoner was not tested before release, coming out of a level 4 zone going into level 2?”

Under the current Covid-19 Public Health Response (Alert Level Requirements) Order (No 11) 2021, Schedule 5 Section 12, prisoners are allowed to travel through, into or out of an alert level 4 area if they are returning home.

The decision to release a prisoner is also up to the courts or the Parole Board and is not the domain of Corrections.

Official statements said the man’s electronic monitor showed he remained at the property until he “self-reported to police” at the East Coast Rd checkpoint on September 17.

The relative said he remained home for the several days he spent on bail.

The family called police to report a bail breach when they learned he had violated his release conditions by contacting his ex-wife, the relative said.

Police took him to Manukau District Court where he appeared in person. He was then taken to Mt Eden Corrections Facility where his first test came back positive.

The man is being held in a special quarantine unit at the prison and several police, court staff and Corrections officers are isolating as a result of contact with him.

The relative said their family was already copping abuse from others in the area.

“It's a small community, everyone's quite disappointed.

“We’re not the ones to be pointing the finger at.”

The company that transported the man from the Manukau District Court to Mt Eden Prison, First Security, has stood down three staff members that came into close contact with the prisoner, and instructed them to self-isolate.

A spokeswoman for First Security said Court Custodial Services officers had been following infection control procedures including the wearing of masks and gloves, and the sanitisation of prisoner transfer trucks between transfers and at the end of each shift.