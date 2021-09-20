Relative of Covid-positive prisoner questions why case was not tested before release

A relative of the Auckland prisoner with Covid-19 is questioning why the case was not tested before his release on bail from Mt Eden prison.

The relative, who spoke to Stuff on condition of anonymity, said the family was convinced the man caught the virus behind bars, rather than after his release.

“The only place he could have picked it up was in prison,” the relative said.

He believes the man, who spent a brief time on bail at the family home in Kaiaua, just over the Auckland border in Waikato’s Firth of Thames, is the source of the infection of three children in the family.

All three children, and an adult caregiver, are in a quarantine facility.

“They’re definitely scared,” he said.

The relative’s version of events differs in some regards from that released by the Ministry of Health and Corrections.

He doubted the children picked up Covid in the community as he said adults in the family group go everywhere with the children, and have not caught the virus.

The relative said the prisoner was released on electronically monitored bail on September 13, not September 8, as the Ministry of Health said in statement on Sunday evening.

The man had spent several months at Mt Eden Corrections Facility on remand before he was picked up by another family member, who is an essential healthcare worker who is required to be tested every three days, the relative said.

John Selkirk/Stuff The prisoner is in an isolation unit in Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland

The relative said the essential worker and the bailed man drove directly to Kaiaua.

At the East Coast Rd checkpoint near Waharau Regional Park, just north of Whakatiwai and Kaiaua, the essential worker had to show evidence of a recent negative test, but the prisoner did not, the relative said.

Prisoners are routinely tested on days zero, five and 12 for Covid-19, but are not tested immediately before their release.

“We just assumed that they did [test on release],” the relative said.

“We're a little bit disappointed.

“That’s what I want to know, why is it required that everyone else has to get a test to cross the boundary, but this prisoner was not tested before release, coming out of a level four zone going into level two?”

Under the current Covid-19 Public Health Response (Alert Level Requirements) Order (No 11) 2021, Schedule 5 Section 12, prisoners are allowed to travel through, into or out of an alert level four area if they are returning home.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Whare Kawa Marae in Kaiaua has lines of cars awaiting Covid tests after news of cases in their small community.

The decision to release a prisoner is also up to the courts or the Parole Board and is not the domain of Corrections.

Official statements say the man’s electronic monitor show he remained at the property until he “self-reported to police” at the East Cost Rd checkpoint on September 17.

The relative said he remained home for the several days he spent on bail.

The family called police to report a bail breach when they learned he had violated his release conditions by contacting his ex-wife, the relative said.

Police took him to Manukau District Court where he appeared in person. He was then taken to Mt Eden Corrections Facility where his first test came back positive.

The man is being held in a special quarantine unit at the prison and several police, court staff and Corrections officers are isolating as a result of contact with him.

The relative said their family was already copping abuse from others in the area.

“It's a small community, everyone's quite disappointed.

“We’re not the ones to be pointing the finger at.”

Corrections has been approached for comment.