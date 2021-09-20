Covid-19: Pair caught at Auckland border with $100k and a 'boot full' of KFC

Two people have been arrested after allegedly trying to cross the border into Auckland with $100,000 in cash and a “boot full” of KFC.

A police spokesperson said the two gang associates were caught trying to enter Auckland’s southern boundary on Sunday.

Officers noticed a suspicious-looking car travelling on a gravel road and upon seeing the police car, the driver did a U-turn and sped off.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Two men were caught trying to enter Auckland from Hamilton with a large quantity of cash and KFC, police said.

The car eventually pulled over and police found out the pair had come from Hamilton.

The car was searched and police found the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways, police said.

The men, aged 23 and 30, will appear in court at a later date for breaching the Health Order and further charges were likely, the spokesperson said.

Another incident occurred at Auckland’s northern boundary, where a man claimed he wanted to cross the border to charge his electric vehicle, despite there not being a charging station where he was going.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A large quantity of KFC was found in a car boot at the border.

He was turned around by police.

“Police want to remind the public that police will continue to stop and question motorists travelling through the checkpoints, and action will be considered for people deliberately attempting to breach the restrictions.”

Since alert level 4 came into place, 86 people had been charged with a total of 90 offences as of Sunday 5pm.

Of those, 73 were for failing to comply with a Covid-19 order, 14 for failure to comply with a direction or restriction, one for failing to stop, and two for assaulting, threatening, hindering or obstructing an enforcement officer.

In the same time period, 183 people were formally warned for a range of offences, while police have received 9767 breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings of people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Since checkpoints were put in place, 180,339 vehicles had been stopped at the borders as of 11.59pm on Sunday.

A total of 2286 vehicles had been turned around during that time.