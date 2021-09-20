Covid-19: Moving Auckland to alert level 3 a 'calculated risk' – experts

Auckland will move to level 3 at 11:59pm Tuesday night, while the rest of NZ will stay at level 2, the Prime Minister has announced.

The decision to move Auckland to alert level 3 has been dubbed a “calculated risk” by health experts, who are warning of the possibility of having to go back to level 4 if cases flare up again.

Cabinet has decided the region will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 21, for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday. The rest of the country will remain at alert level 2.

By the time Auckland moves to level 3 it will have been five weeks since Case A was detected, making it the longest lockdown for any part of the country, including during the March/April 2020 outbreak.

David White/Stuff The Auckland region will move to alert level 3 for a period of at least a fortnight, from 11.59pm on Tuesday, Cabinet has announced.

In announcing the move, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said: “We're confident that alert level 3, alongside contact tracing, testing, isolating ... and continuing to vaccinate as fast as possible gives us all [the] tools we need to contain and stamp out” the outbreak.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 live: Auckland to move to alert level 3, rest of country stays in level 2

* Covid-19: The dos and do nots at alert level 3

* Covid-19: 'Cautious optimism' ahead of Auckland alert level move



“We wouldn't have given the advice if we didn't think we could contain it.”

However, “caution” was the name of the game for Auckland, Ardern said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff “In terms of what level 3 means for Auckland, I can sum it up with one word: Caution”, Ardern said on Monday.

Covid-19 modeller and University of Auckland professor Shaun Hendy said while it was “not the most cautious thing” Government could do, the move indicated authorities felt they could “really rely” on contact tracing to eliminate the outbreak.

Hendy said if officials saw spread beyond the suburbs of interest identified or increased case numbers over the next fortnight, it “would be clear the gamble to eliminate under alert level 3 hasn’t paid off”.

If the outbreak was not closed out under two weeks at alert level 3, Hendy suspected Auckland would then either need to go back into alert level 4 or face a “long time” at level 3 to snuff it out.

If it was still bubbling along in that time, “we couldn't contemplate a move to alert level 2”, he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Experts spoken to by Stuff agreed moving Auckland to level 3 at this stage was a “calculated risk”. (File photo)

Hendy said it was important to remember Cabinet would be drawing on information not available to experts or the public.

The move signalled authorities are confident that contact tracing was up to the task, and was sufficient to continue to contain the outbreak, he said.

While Australian authorities had been seen to “gamble and lose in similar circumstances”, Hendy said Auckland had an edge that New South Wales does not: the possibility of moving back to level 4.

“I don’t think we’ll find ourselves in a situation with relentlessly climbing numbers because we can go back to level 4,” he said.

University of Otago (Wellington) Associate Dean (Pacific) Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said the decision came with a “degree of risk” for Māori and Pacific communities, who remained vulnerable to being disproportionately affected by Covid.

Sika-Paotonu said it was important for anyone who was currently unvaccinated to do so as quickly as possible, as the outbreak spread into Auckland's Māori and Pasifika communities at a time when rates were “way too low”.

Continued vigilance, concentrated testing, and mask-wearing would also be “critical” to keep the outbreak under control, and to effectively deal with further mystery cases that arise, she said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu, immunologist and University of Otago (Wellington) Associate Dean (Pacific) said increased vaccination rates, particularly among Māori and Pasifika, are key amid a move to level 3.

“We’ve all seen how quickly Delta can move and how a single case can quickly turn into many more.”

Epidemiologist and University of Otago (Wellington) professor Michael Baker said the alert level move would have been a “hard decision”.

Baker said there was a “reasonable expectation” that there would continue to be small numbers of undiagnosed cases in the community.

The danger with alert level 3 was if you “take the pressure off”, those could flare up, he said.

“This will be the real test of contact tracing and additional efforts [such as intensive testing in certain suburbs] to stamp it out,” he said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Professor Michael Baker said Auckland’s move to alert level 3 will be the "real test” of contact tracing and testing efforts.

However, widespread vaccination would also be in Auckland’s favour, Baker said.

Te Pūnaha Matatini modeller professor Michael Plank said though it was a “calculated risk”, it would have been “carefully calculated”.

Although the majority of the cluster was under control, there was still “stubborn” spread between households, proving difficult to stamp out.

There was a danger that the increased number of people out in the community and the workplace at level 3 would “add fuel to a smouldering fire” and lead to an increase in cases, he said.

Plank stressed that moving to alert level 3 was “not a signal that the danger has passed”.

It was “critical” to avoid bursting bubbles, and authorities must keep a “very close eye” on cases – particularly the number of new households infected – going forward.

If officials start to see an increase that would suggest level 3 was allowing the outbreak to gather steam again, the rules may need to be tightened further, he said.

Auckland’s alert level settings will be reviewed on October 4.