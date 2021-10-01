Covid-19: Anti-mask store owner drives wedge through 'alternative' beachside town

The Kūaotunu Store was issued a warning by police because its staff were not wearing masks.

An anti-mask store owner has driven a wedge through residents of an “alternative” Coromandel town.

Nina Hammond​ and a staff member had been serving customers in flagrant disregard of alert level 2 requirements until complaints started rolling in about the Kūaotunu Store - the only place to stock up at the beachside holiday spot 15km north of Whitianga.

She felt the requirement was a “scaremongering” tactic and only came into line when police paid her a visit.

It’s understood her rejection of evidence-based health measures left some residents anxious about entering the store. They’re also worried that if they raised concerns they could be run out of town.

READ MORE:

* Hospitality staff anxious about having to be 'policemen' and 'bouncers' under strict level 2 rules

* Covid-19: Two arrested as mask use becomes compulsory at supermarkets

* Covid-19: Supermarkets urge staff and customers to wear masks, but can't enforce it



STUFF Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says there are 19 new cases of Covid in the community, the same number as on Thursday.

Her stance had the potential to put customers at risk, according to genetic epidemiologist Arindam Basu.

The “tricky” virus only needs to infect one unmasked person then “boom”.

Under level 2 guidelines, it’s mandatory for all workers in hospitality to wear a mask, unless they have a disability or health condition.

Yet, Hammond​ – who is also co-owner of The Cave in Whitianga – gave her staff a choice.

“Someone dobbed us in two weeks ago,” Hammond told Stuff.

“The police came twice and the first time [the officer] threatened it would affect my liquor licence if I got a conviction against my name.

“They now drive past us every day.”

Supplied The sign that customers are greeted to at the Kūaotunu Store counter.

Hammond didn’t want to wear a mask, because it makes her “anxious”, however, she now feels obligated to wear one – not wanting to jeopardise her liquor licence.

In protest at losing her “rights”, she and a staff member penned a sign and taped it to the counter.

“Because I am forced by police to wear a mask I am sorry but don’t expect me to talk or smile,” the note reads.

Tom Lee/Stuff Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki-Thames chief executive Riana Manuel isn’t surprised by this incident, describing Kūaotunu as “alternative”.

Hammond wasn’t worried about losing customers.

Residents have limited choice on where they can shop, with only three food and drink establishments nearby.

Hammond’s shop is the only general store for essential items, such as bread and milk.

The only other alternative grocery store is 11km away in Matarangi.

Hammond has accepted some measures, such as a first shot, although it was done so reluctantly.

Supplied Kūaotunu Store owner Nina Hammond claimed mandatory mask wearing and pressure to get vaccinations is “dividing the country”.

“If someone wants to wear a mask they should, but I don't see why I need to.”

Masks have little to do with protecting the individual, Basu​ said.

The University of Canterbury School of Health Sciences associate professor said while it offers some protection, it’s more about protecting others.

Masks are “excellent at source control”, particularly with asymptomatic infections.

“This is such a tricky virus, all it takes is one infected person to spread it and boom. It’s then very difficult to contain, as we can see in Auckland.”

Having one dose of the Pfizer vaccine but choosing not to wear a mask won’t protect others completely either.

The first dose only gives a person 38 per cent protection, meaning they have a 62 per cent chance of contracting it.

Supplied Wearing a mask is a measure everyone can do to keep others safe, epidemiologist Arindam Basu said.

The second dose, gives an 83 to 88 per cent protection rate, but 12 to 17 per cent risk of catching Covid-19.

Chief executive of Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki Riana Manuel​ said she hadn’t heard of store staff not wearing masks, but wasn’t surprised.

She said the town is known for its “alternative views”.

“Traditionally, they make the best ice creams on the peninsula,” said Manuel, who’s also a registered nurse.

“I would think wearing a mask would be a very small thing to do.

“These requirements help keep those businesses open and help keep those alert levels down, so they can stay open.

“It serves their best interest that we don’t go spreading things around.”