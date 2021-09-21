Schoolboy without exemption leaves Auckland, attends class in Dunedin

Otago Boys’ High School in Dunedin is at the centre of another travel exemption breach.

A schoolboy is isolating after he allegedly left locked-down Auckland without an exemption and travelled to Dunedin.

The Otago Boys’ High School student turned up for class on Monday, raising eyebrows among staff who questioned whether he should be there.

The boy left Auckland on Friday and stayed with family at the weekend, the school’s rector Richard Hall told parents in an email on Tuesday.

He spent Sunday night at the Otago Boys’ High School boarding hostel.

'’Enquires are being undertaken by the relevant agencies to establish how he was able to travel,’' Hall, who has been approached for comment, said in the email.

The boy was isolating until he received the all clear to return to school.

He returned a negative Covid-19 test on Tuesday morning.

He was considered low risk, as he did not have any symptoms and had not visited any places of interest, Hall said.

The school had sought advice from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, and the police, he said.

A spokeswoman confirmed police were notified on Monday that a Dunedin school student had flown from Auckland to Dunedin on Friday without an exemption.

Police were making enquiries in relation to this incident, which includes working with the school and liaising with the Southern District Health Board, she said.

Stuff has requested comment from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

Southern DHB medical officer of health, Dr Susan Jack, said the health board had been made aware of a traveller who had been in an area that is at a higher alert level.

A management plan had been put in place, she said. “The public health risk is assessed to be low and appropriate precautions are being taken.”